S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
14.17
14.17
14.17
9.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
36.65
36.02
33.56
16.97
Net Worth
50.82
50.19
47.73
26.86
Minority Interest
Debt
9.57
4.56
3.85
3.79
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.05
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
60.44
54.75
51.58
30.65
Fixed Assets
14.06
14.52
13.87
4.6
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.49
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.18
0.17
0.25
Networking Capital
43.71
37.32
34.07
20.83
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
24.47
27.98
27.15
17.92
Debtor Days
360.64
299.42
269.93
Other Current Assets
29.58
18.17
12.76
10.95
Sundry Creditors
-1.46
-0.79
-0.96
-3.56
Creditor Days
10.18
10.58
53.62
Other Current Liabilities
-8.88
-8.04
-4.88
-4.48
Cash
2.67
2.73
3.46
4.5
Total Assets
60.44
54.75
51.57
30.67
