S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd Summary

S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants Private Limited on June 8, 2007. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants Limited on December 12, 2017. Promoted by Satyanarayana Sundara; and Seshagiri Rao Palle, the Company is engaged in the business of providing structural engineering consultancy services for various types of buildings, Architectural Planning, Civil/Structural designs, Project Management, Repair & Rehabilitation for buildings requiring high-end engineering solutions, Electrical, Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) and other services for different types of projects. The Company also provides computer aided design and drafting services. The Company is also engaged in the business of Engineering Consultancy and is an Integrated Infrastructure Development solution provider in India. It provides Architectural Planning, Comprehensive Civil/Structural designs, Project Management Consultancy, Repairs and Rehabilitation, Quality Management Systems through well qualified teams and experienced promoters. The Company has offered consultancy services for the development of various infrastructure facilities which involve development of various types of buildings along the shore. The projects include: large span warehouses, various Technical Buildings, Office Buildings, Process Design and Bridges. It offer Principal Engineering Consultancy Services for marine structures like wharfs, jetties.The Company has rich experience in designing facilities like explosive storage buildings, blast resistant structures, tunnels, underground storage facilities etc. It mainly participates in the tenders floated by the Government authorities, Corporate establishments and other business entities. The Company executed large projects for organizations like Cyient Limited (formerly known as Infotech Enterprises Limited), Granules India Limited and Government Organizations. It has in-house dedicated and skilled workforce with an optimal mix of skilled Engineers, Architects, and Draftsman. In April 2018, the Company came out with a Public Offer of 42,78,000 Equity Shares by raising money from public through Fresh Issue.The Company started business vertical as SSIDC-AES in Bengaluru for providing Advanced Engineering Solutions in 2018. The Company had acquired good projects which required credible manpower in Architecture, Structures and Quantity Survey/Estimate departments in 2018.