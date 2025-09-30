No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
54.81
54.81
54.81
2.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-485.84
-345.57
-209.54
-1,238.74
Net Worth
-431.03
-290.76
-154.73
-1,236.73
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
87.11
|0
|91,979.24
|-178
|0
|477.97
|50.48
Max Financial Services Ltd
MFSL
1,560.65
|0
|53,860.34
|-2.52
|0
|2.99
|195.37
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
107.49
|50.46
|29,022.3
|114.08
|0.62
|1,655.47
|8.62
National Securities Depository Ltd
1,190.85
|74.06
|23,817
|82.63
|0
|160.96
|75.42
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
343.9
|29.96
|14,861.97
|137.48
|0.71
|234.13
|54.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
6th Floor Prestige Central 36,
Infantry Road Shivaji Nagar,
Karnataka - 560001
Tel: +91 88 8456 4500
Website: https://wework.co.in/
Email: cswwi@wework.co.in
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
