Wework India Management Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
54.81
54.81
54.81
2.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-485.84
-345.57
-209.54
-1,238.74
Net Worth
-431.03
-290.76
-154.73
-1,236.73
Minority Interest
Debt
616.48
481.12
291.97
2,250.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
185.45
190.36
137.24
1,013.63
Fixed Assets
3,608.92
3,581.75
3,315.11
823.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
189.02
61.52
0
85.6
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-3,633.31
-3,502.51
-3,206.15
-115.52
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
79.17
69.28
64.43
44.23
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
587.33
647.7
564.49
468.14
Sundry Creditors
-72.96
-103.9
-112.89
-188.91
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4,226.85
-4,115.59
-3,722.18
-438.98
Cash
20.82
49.59
28.27
220.54
Total Assets
185.45
190.35
137.23
1,013.65
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.