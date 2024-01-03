iifl-logo

Wework India Management Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

54.81

54.81

54.81

2.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-485.84

-345.57

-209.54

-1,238.74

Net Worth

-431.03

-290.76

-154.73

-1,236.73

Minority Interest

Debt

616.48

481.12

291.97

2,250.36

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

185.45

190.36

137.24

1,013.63

Fixed Assets

3,608.92

3,581.75

3,315.11

823.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

189.02

61.52

0

85.6

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-3,633.31

-3,502.51

-3,206.15

-115.52

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

79.17

69.28

64.43

44.23

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

587.33

647.7

564.49

468.14

Sundry Creditors

-72.96

-103.9

-112.89

-188.91

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-4,226.85

-4,115.59

-3,722.18

-438.98

Cash

20.82

49.59

28.27

220.54

Total Assets

185.45

190.35

137.23

1,013.65

