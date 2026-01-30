WeWork India to Add 3,300 Desks in Hyderabad with ₹100 Crore Investment

WeWork India Management Ltd on Thursday, January 29, said it has entered into a lease deed for capacity addition in Hyderabad, which will increase its operational capacity by around 3,300 desks. The expansion is expected to be completed tentatively by June 2026. The proposed investment for the capacity addition is estimated at ₹100 crore and will be funded through a combination of debt and internal accruals.

The company’s existing operational capacity currently stands at 1,21,638 desks, with utilisation levels at 83.9 percent. WeWork India said the additional capacity is aimed at meeting incremental demand and enhancing its operational capabilities in line with its business growth plans.

Earlier this week, the company has mentioned its plans to add around 10,000 desks through sales in the October to December 2025 quarter, marking one of its highest quarterly desk additions to date. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Karan Virwani said year to date desk sales have increased by nearly 40 percent compared with the same period last year.

WeWork India currently operates around 1,21,000 seats across 8.2 million square feet. Virwani said the company expects to move closer to 1,30,000 seats by the end of the current financial year.

Looking ahead, the company expects capacity expansion to continue at a similar pace. Virwani said WeWork India is likely to add between 25,000 and 30,000 seats in FY27, supported by recent enterprise deals and the expansion of its branded flexible office spaces. He added that capacity addition has been running at around 20 percent and is expected to continue at that level.

