SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹312.05
Prev. Close₹328.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.12
Day's High₹312.05
Day's Low₹312
52 Week's High₹336
52 Week's Low₹131
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)224.84
P/E60.48
EPS5.43
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.25
7.21
5.05
5.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.84
20.92
9.02
6.27
Net Worth
35.09
28.13
14.07
11.32
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
245.59
197.54
169.51
138.39
169.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
245.59
197.54
169.51
138.39
169.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.61
0.5
0.41
0.25
0.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Raghuvir Prasad Goyal
Managing Director
Tarang Goyal
Executive Director
Sandeep Kaur Goyal
Independent Director
Hariom Sarda
Independent Director
Ashok Nagori
Independent Director
Girish Kumar Joshi
Company Secretary
Kajal Jinam Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Integrated Personnel Services Ltd
Summary
Integrated Personnel Services Limited was originally incorporated as Integrated Personnel Services Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated January 22, 2004. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited on August 30, 2018 and consequently, name of the Company was changed from Integrated Personnel Services Private Limited to Integrated Personnel Services Limited consequent upon conversion into Public Limited Company dated September 17, 2018 issued by ROC, Mumbai. Promoted by Mr. Tarang Goyal and Mrs. Sandeep Kaur Goyal, the Company is a Human Resourcing (HR) services Company to deliver integrated Human Resource solutions under 3 broad categories of Raising, Leasing and Management for various industries and diverse functional roles for both, Information Technology (IT) and non-IT companies. It provides to clients a gamut of HR services including Staffing Services, Temporary Recruitment, Permanent Recruitment, Payroll Process Outsourcing, Regulatory Compliance Services, Vocational Training / Education and Assessments. The Company is engaged in delivering integrated solution for Talent Acquisition India, Indian Recruitment, Manpower Outsourcing Solution India, IT Staffing Service, Heavy Engineering Manufacturing Industry, Overseas HR Consultancy, Telecommunication Sector. Apart from this, the Company focus on people, processes and technology to enhance business productivity by enabling clients to outsource their staffing requirements and allowing them to f
The Integrated Personnel Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹312 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Integrated Personnel Services Ltd is ₹224.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Integrated Personnel Services Ltd is 60.48 and 7.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Integrated Personnel Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Integrated Personnel Services Ltd is ₹131 and ₹336 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Integrated Personnel Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 67.56%, 1 Year at 82.44%, 6 Month at 134.49%, 3 Month at 64.20% and 1 Month at 9.83%.
