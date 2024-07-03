Summary

Integrated Personnel Services Limited was originally incorporated as Integrated Personnel Services Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated January 22, 2004. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited on August 30, 2018 and consequently, name of the Company was changed from Integrated Personnel Services Private Limited to Integrated Personnel Services Limited consequent upon conversion into Public Limited Company dated September 17, 2018 issued by ROC, Mumbai. Promoted by Mr. Tarang Goyal and Mrs. Sandeep Kaur Goyal, the Company is a Human Resourcing (HR) services Company to deliver integrated Human Resource solutions under 3 broad categories of Raising, Leasing and Management for various industries and diverse functional roles for both, Information Technology (IT) and non-IT companies. It provides to clients a gamut of HR services including Staffing Services, Temporary Recruitment, Permanent Recruitment, Payroll Process Outsourcing, Regulatory Compliance Services, Vocational Training / Education and Assessments. The Company is engaged in delivering integrated solution for Talent Acquisition India, Indian Recruitment, Manpower Outsourcing Solution India, IT Staffing Service, Heavy Engineering Manufacturing Industry, Overseas HR Consultancy, Telecommunication Sector. Apart from this, the Company focus on people, processes and technology to enhance business productivity by enabling clients to outsource their staffing requirements and allowing them to f

