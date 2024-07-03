iifl-logo-icon 1
Integrated Personnel Services Ltd Share Price

312
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:23:23 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open312.05
  • Day's High312.05
  • 52 Wk High336
  • Prev. Close328.4
  • Day's Low312
  • 52 Wk Low 131
  • Turnover (lac)3.12
  • P/E60.48
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS5.43
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)224.84
  • Div. Yield0
Integrated Personnel Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

312.05

Prev. Close

328.4

Turnover(Lac.)

3.12

Day's High

312.05

Day's Low

312

52 Week's High

336

52 Week's Low

131

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

224.84

P/E

60.48

EPS

5.43

Divi. Yield

0

Integrated Personnel Services Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

13 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Integrated Personnel Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Integrated Personnel Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:17 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.06%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.06%

Non-Promoter- 33.93%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Integrated Personnel Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.25

7.21

5.05

5.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24.84

20.92

9.02

6.27

Net Worth

35.09

28.13

14.07

11.32

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

245.59

197.54

169.51

138.39

169.03

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

245.59

197.54

169.51

138.39

169.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.61

0.5

0.41

0.25

0.27

View Annually Results

Integrated Personnel Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Integrated Personnel Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Raghuvir Prasad Goyal

Managing Director

Tarang Goyal

Executive Director

Sandeep Kaur Goyal

Independent Director

Hariom Sarda

Independent Director

Ashok Nagori

Independent Director

Girish Kumar Joshi

Company Secretary

Kajal Jinam Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Integrated Personnel Services Ltd

Summary

Integrated Personnel Services Limited was originally incorporated as Integrated Personnel Services Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated January 22, 2004. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited on August 30, 2018 and consequently, name of the Company was changed from Integrated Personnel Services Private Limited to Integrated Personnel Services Limited consequent upon conversion into Public Limited Company dated September 17, 2018 issued by ROC, Mumbai. Promoted by Mr. Tarang Goyal and Mrs. Sandeep Kaur Goyal, the Company is a Human Resourcing (HR) services Company to deliver integrated Human Resource solutions under 3 broad categories of Raising, Leasing and Management for various industries and diverse functional roles for both, Information Technology (IT) and non-IT companies. It provides to clients a gamut of HR services including Staffing Services, Temporary Recruitment, Permanent Recruitment, Payroll Process Outsourcing, Regulatory Compliance Services, Vocational Training / Education and Assessments. The Company is engaged in delivering integrated solution for Talent Acquisition India, Indian Recruitment, Manpower Outsourcing Solution India, IT Staffing Service, Heavy Engineering Manufacturing Industry, Overseas HR Consultancy, Telecommunication Sector. Apart from this, the Company focus on people, processes and technology to enhance business productivity by enabling clients to outsource their staffing requirements and allowing them to f
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Integrated Personnel Services Ltd share price today?

The Integrated Personnel Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹312 today.

What is the Market Cap of Integrated Personnel Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Integrated Personnel Services Ltd is ₹224.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Integrated Personnel Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Integrated Personnel Services Ltd is 60.48 and 7.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Integrated Personnel Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Integrated Personnel Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Integrated Personnel Services Ltd is ₹131 and ₹336 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Integrated Personnel Services Ltd?

Integrated Personnel Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 67.56%, 1 Year at 82.44%, 6 Month at 134.49%, 3 Month at 64.20% and 1 Month at 9.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Integrated Personnel Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Integrated Personnel Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.06 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 33.94 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Integrated Personnel Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

