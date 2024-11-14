iifl-logo-icon 1
Integrated Personnel Services Ltd Board Meeting

300
(1.61%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Integrated Perso CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Dec 202413 Dec 2024
Integrated Personnel Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 13, 2024.
Board Meeting14 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Integrated Personnel Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting25 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 25th October, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company to consider and approve the following: 1. The INTEGRATED Employee Stock Option Plan 2024.2. Fix date, time & venue for the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the Company, to fix the record date for Book Closure & to approve the draft notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company.3. Appoint M/s Ronak Jhuthawat & Co, Practicing Company Secretary as Scrutinizer for conducting voting at Extra Ordinary General Meeting 4. Any other agenda with the permission of Chair Integrated Personnel Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 25, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/10/2024)
Board Meeting16 Oct 202416 Oct 2024
Integrated Personnel Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the Board of Directors of the Company through Circular Resolution, on 16th October 2024, inter alia, approved the allotment of 11,33,200 (Eleven Lakh Thirty-Three Thousand Two Hundred) Equity Shares having Face value of Rs. 10/- each at an issue price of Rs. 81/- (Rupees Eighty-One Only) (including a premium of Rs. 71/- per share) fully paid up upon exercising the option available with the Share Warrant Holder (person belonging to Promoter, Promoter Group and non-Promoter Category) to convert 11,33,200 Convertible Warrants
Board Meeting3 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
Integrated Personnel Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 03, 2024.
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Integrated Personnel Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
Intimation of Branch opening updates.

