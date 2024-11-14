Board Meeting 13 Dec 2024 13 Dec 2024

Integrated Personnel Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 13, 2024.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Integrated Personnel Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 25th October, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company to consider and approve the following: 1. The INTEGRATED Employee Stock Option Plan 2024.2. Fix date, time & venue for the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the Company, to fix the record date for Book Closure & to approve the draft notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company.3. Appoint M/s Ronak Jhuthawat & Co, Practicing Company Secretary as Scrutinizer for conducting voting at Extra Ordinary General Meeting 4. Any other agenda with the permission of Chair Integrated Personnel Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 25, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/10/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

Integrated Personnel Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the Board of Directors of the Company through Circular Resolution, on 16th October 2024, inter alia, approved the allotment of 11,33,200 (Eleven Lakh Thirty-Three Thousand Two Hundred) Equity Shares having Face value of Rs. 10/- each at an issue price of Rs. 81/- (Rupees Eighty-One Only) (including a premium of Rs. 71/- per share) fully paid up upon exercising the option available with the Share Warrant Holder (person belonging to Promoter, Promoter Group and non-Promoter Category) to convert 11,33,200 Convertible Warrants

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

Integrated Personnel Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 03, 2024.

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Integrated Personnel Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024