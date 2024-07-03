Integrated Personnel Services Ltd Summary

Integrated Personnel Services Limited was originally incorporated as Integrated Personnel Services Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated January 22, 2004. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited on August 30, 2018 and consequently, name of the Company was changed from Integrated Personnel Services Private Limited to Integrated Personnel Services Limited consequent upon conversion into Public Limited Company dated September 17, 2018 issued by ROC, Mumbai. Promoted by Mr. Tarang Goyal and Mrs. Sandeep Kaur Goyal, the Company is a Human Resourcing (HR) services Company to deliver integrated Human Resource solutions under 3 broad categories of Raising, Leasing and Management for various industries and diverse functional roles for both, Information Technology (IT) and non-IT companies. It provides to clients a gamut of HR services including Staffing Services, Temporary Recruitment, Permanent Recruitment, Payroll Process Outsourcing, Regulatory Compliance Services, Vocational Training / Education and Assessments. The Company is engaged in delivering integrated solution for Talent Acquisition India, Indian Recruitment, Manpower Outsourcing Solution India, IT Staffing Service, Heavy Engineering Manufacturing Industry, Overseas HR Consultancy, Telecommunication Sector. Apart from this, the Company focus on people, processes and technology to enhance business productivity by enabling clients to outsource their staffing requirements and allowing them to focus on operating and growing their core businesses. Its exhaustive understanding of recruitment and manpower outsourcing processes enables to deliver comprehensive HR services & hiring solutions to the clients and maximizing clients ROI on Human Resource.The Company started their operations in 2004 with main focus in hospitality as the prime sector, followed by the engineering and energy sector. In 2012, the Company acquired Vantage Tech HR Services, which is a subsidiary of the Company. To expand their business ambit, in 2014, the Company through Vantage Tech HR Services had entered into the IT domain through subsidiary company that catered the IT sector and opened 2 additional branches in Bangalore and Kolkata. From year 2015 onward, their marketing plan as well as consolidated business and growth strategy have enabled in bringing most of the operations and processes of IPS on one single digital platform. Its range of HR outsourced solutions include recruitment services utterly focused on employing middle level and top-level professionals.Presently, the Company is dealing with the sourcing of requisite human resource with having tie-ups with trade centers in India for certification of proficiency of these tradesmen and having an in-house technical board to screen the candidates. Besides this, it provide manpower to a variety of project associated companies on contractual basis that lessen their administrative costs and give them economical solutions where the projects are for shorter duration. The Company came out with a Public Issue during November, 2022 by raising Rs. 12.74 crores through Fresh Issue.