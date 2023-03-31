Integrated Personnel Services Ltd Management Discussions

Our Company was incorporated in the year 2004 with an intent to deliver integrated Human Resource solutions under the three broad categories of Raising, Leasing and Management for various industries and diverse functional roles for both, Information Technology (“IT”) and non-IT companies. Under these broad categories, IPS has bifurcated its services in such way so as to enable its clients to select services as per their requirements. Our employment services broadly include temporary staffing solutions (flexi- staffing), permanent recruitment (executive search) services, specialised staff recruitment, outsourced recruitment processes and payroll management.

Over the last decade, IPS has been developing its service offering so as to support its clients in their end-to-end HR needs through its bouquet of services under one roof. For better operational efficiency, our range of services have been divided under the following business heads:

RAISING LEASING MANAGEMENT • Executive Search (IPSEx) • Flexi Staffing (IPSFSS) • Payroll & Compliance Management (Internal & External) (IPSPOS) • Staffing for Infrastructure Domain (IPS INFRA) • Recruitment process Outsourcing (IPSRPO) • Training & Development of resources/ performance management/ HR policy implementation (IPS HR Accelerator) • IT Staffing (IPSTECH) • Staffing in Oil & Energy sector (IPSO&En) • Staffing in Hospitality industry (IPSPMHS) • Staffing & Management in Telecommunications (IPSTEL) • Sales Staffing Services (IPS3S)

GLOBAL OUTLOOK

Global Human Resource Management market size was valued at USD 30689.54 million in 2024 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.63% during the forecast period, reaching USD 69618.53 million by 2031. The growing implementation of digitization and automation of human resource processes to develop effective and agile approaches is anticipated to add to the demand of the market over the estimated period. The development can also depend on the efforts enterprises are putting into enticing the right pool of applicants, managing resources efficiently and retaining human capital. Enterprises are integrating these developments as these human resource management solutions have potential to enhance and improve the HR operations, thereby driving the market.

As a result of the adoption of new technologies and innovations, business operations are becoming complicated, the majority of organizations across verticals are experiencing a scarcity of highly trained workers. As a result, HR managers across the globe are having difficulty finding the appropriate people for the right jobs. HCM suites can assist HR managers in discovering skilled workers by utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technology. AI and machine learning can help to process the recruitment jobs and provide more options to help locate the ideal candidate.

The IT Staffing Market size is estimated at USD 118.95 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 142.37 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 3.66% during the forecast period (2024-2029).

INDIAN OUTLOOK

The India human resource (HR) technology market size reached US$ 1,040 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,170 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during 2024-2032.

The rise of remote work is driving the growth of the human capital management market. HR departments will need to establish policies for remote and hybrid work, and ensure that employees are engaged and well-managed across different locations.

Staffing in the IT sector witnessed a decline from past quarters in Q3 2023-24 to -0.4 per cent as compared to 1.5 per cent in Q2.

OUTLOOK FOR IPSL

The company is putting continuous efforts to attain further efficiencies. Further, the Company is confident that in spite of the challenges and competition in the industry it will perform more better in view of the strong fundamentals of the Company. The Company is expecting to enhance its presence globally to rationalize its significance by entering into the new alliance.

Future Opportunities and Technologies:

i. Artificial intelligence and machine learning

ii. Predictive analytics

iii. Remote work and virtual collaboration tools

iv. Employee experience platforms

v. The Internet of Things (IoT)

vi. Digital HR

vii. Psychometric assessments

ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Standalone performance for the year ended 31st March, 2024:

The Companys revenues from operations in FY 2023-2024 is Rs. 20,572.60 Lakh as compared to Rs. 16,873.20 Lakh in the FY 2022-23. Profit Before Tax is Rs. 402.04 Lakh 2023-2024 as compared 360.44 Lakh in FY 2022-2023. Profit After Tax is Rs. 391.58 Lakh 2023-2024 as compared 335.37 Lakh in FY 2022-2023.

Rs. in Lakhs

Particulars FY 2023-2024 FY 2022-2023 Revenue from operations 20,572.60 16,873.20 Other Income 53.84 48.22 Total Income 20,626.44 16,921.42 Profit Before Tax 402.04 360.44 Profit After Tax 391.58 335.37

Financial Ratios

Sr. No. Ratio 31.03.24 31.03.23 % Variance Remarks 1 Current Ratio 1.80 2.14 -15.76% - 2 Debt - Equity Ratio 0.70 0.78 -9.64% - 3 Debt - Service Coverage Ratio 0.29 0.27 8.61% - 4 Return on Equity Ratio 0.12 0.16 -22.05% - 5 Inventory Turnover Ratio - - - - 6 Trade Receivables Turnover Ratio 4.25 5.17 -17.84% - 7 Trade Payables Turnover Ratio - - - - 8 Net Capital Turnover Ratio 8.40 10.17 -17.46% - 9 Net Profit Ratio 0.02 0.02 -4.24% - 10 Return on Capital Employed 0.12 0.13 -4.40% - 11 Return on Investment 0.12 0.06 96.74% The Companys investments have increased.

Consolidated performance for the year ended 31st March, 2024:

The Companys revenues from operations in FY 2023-2024 is Rs. 24,559.23 Lakh as compared to Rs. 19,753.57 Lakh in the FY 2022-23. Profit Before Tax is Rs. 548.94 Lakh 2023-2024 as compared 538.00 Lakh in FY 2022-2023. Profit After Tax is Rs. 484.60 Lakh 2023-2024 as compared 452.90 Lakh in FY 2022-2023.

Rs. in Lakhs

Particulars FY 2023-2024 FY 2022-2023 Revenue from operations 24,559.23 19,753.57 Other Income 60.82 49.76 Total Income 24,620.05 19,803.33 Profit Before Tax 548.94 484.60 Profit After Tax 538.00 452.90

HUMAN RESOURCES AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

The company believes that employees are pivotal to our success, possessing vast knowledge and innovative capabilities. We aim to create an environment where every employee can contribute to the companys performance, excel in their roles, and grow professionally. Our focus is on recruiting skilled talent, enhancing competencies through training and development, and recognising and rewarding leadership and performance.

Employees are encouraged to strive for excellence and maintain a customer-focused approach, with a goal of achieving high performance and accuracy consistently. The company offers challenging and fulfilling opportunities to maximise employee potential, ensuring they grow alongside the company.

Health, safety, and environmental concerns remain our top priorities. We conduct periodic audits, both internally and with external agencies, to identify gaps and implement continuous improvements, ensuring a safe workplace for all employees.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THETR ADEQUACY

The company has robust internal controls to ensure transactions are authorised, recorded, and reported accurately, and to safeguard assets. These controls are supported by comprehensive policies and procedures and are regularly reviewed by the internal auditor, who reports to management and the audit committee. The company also promotes a work environment that encourages performance, customer focus, and innovation, while maintaining high standards of quality and integrity.

RISKS AND CONCERNS

The Company is exposed to normal industry risk factors. The Company manages these risks, by maintaining a prudent financial profile and by following healthy business and risk management practices.

Our Companys future results of operations could potentially be affected by the following factors:

1. Changes in Laws and Regulations that apply to our Industry.

2. Civil unrest, acts of violence including terrorism or war involving India.

3. Political instability and significant changes in Government policy.

4. Competition from existing and new entrants

5. Changes in Fiscal, Economic or Political conditions in India

6. Companys inability to successfully implement its growth and expansion plans

7. Changes in tax structure applicable to our Industry.

8. Any type of pandemic situation.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis regarding the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, and expectations are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to factors such as global and Indian demand-supply conditions, finished goods prices, changes in government regulations and policies, tax regimes, and economic conditions in India and other countries where the Company operates. The Company does not commit to updating these forward-looking statements.