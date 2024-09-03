iifl-logo-icon 1
Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality Ltd Share Price

287
(0.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:07:09 AM

  • Open287
  • Day's High287
  • 52 Wk High593.7
  • Prev. Close286.85
  • Day's Low287
  • 52 Wk Low 275.3
  • Turnover (lac)0.21
  • P/E29.02
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value34.01
  • EPS9.88
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,722
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

287

Prev. Close

286.85

Turnover(Lac.)

0.21

Day's High

287

Day's Low

287

52 Week's High

593.7

52 Week's Low

275.3

Book Value

34.01

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,722

P/E

29.02

EPS

9.88

Divi. Yield

0

Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ecos (India) Mobility shares listed at 17% premium

Ecos (India) Mobility shares listed at 17% premium

4 Sep 2024|09:59 AM

The initial public offer (IPO) of ECOS (India) Mobility was opened for subscription from August 28 to August 30.

Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:33 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.75%

Non-Promoter- 1517.25%

Institutions: 15.00%

Non-Institutions: 17.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

0.06

0.06

0.06

0.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

114.33

72.7

63.48

66.27

Net Worth

114.39

72.76

63.54

66.33

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

554.41

422.68

147.34

103.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

554.41

422.68

147.34

103.81

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

13.79

2.75

4.21

5.68

Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

ADITYA LOOMBA

Director

RAJESH LOOMBA

Director

CHANCHAL LOOMBA

Wholetime Director

SATPAL SINGH

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality Ltd

Summary

Ecos (I) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd was originally incorporated as ET TRAV-AIDES Private Limited a Private Limited Company dated February 15, 1996, issued by the RoC. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Private Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 23, 2008. Again, the name was changed to Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Limited upon conversion to a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 22, 2024, was issued by the RoC.The Company is the largest and most profitable chauffeur driven mobility provider to corporates. It is primarily engaged in the business of providing chauffeured car rentals (CCR) and employee transportation services (ETS) and have been providing these services to corporate customers including Fortune 500 companies in India for more than 25 years. Through owned vehicles and vehicles supplied by Supplier, it operate a fleet of more than 9,000 which consists of various fuel types of Petrol, Diesel, CNG, Hybrid and EV. The business operations are broadly categorized under the following business verticals: (i) CCR; and (ii) ETS. The Company provide cars of self-drive basis in the cities of Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Apart from these, the Company provide services to customers across public and private sectors operating in a range of industries including information technology, business process outsourcing, consultancy, healthcare,
Company FAQs

What is the Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality Ltd share price today?

The Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹287 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality Ltd is ₹1722.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality Ltd is 29.02 and 9.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality Ltd is ₹275.3 and ₹593.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality Ltd?

Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -35.27%, 3 Month at -39.64% and 1 Month at -13.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.75 %
Institutions - 15.00 %
Public - 17.25 %

