SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹287
Prev. Close₹286.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.21
Day's High₹287
Day's Low₹287
52 Week's High₹593.7
52 Week's Low₹275.3
Book Value₹34.01
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,722
P/E29.02
EPS9.88
Divi. Yield0
The initial public offer (IPO) of ECOS (India) Mobility was opened for subscription from August 28 to August 30.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
0.06
0.06
0.06
0.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
114.33
72.7
63.48
66.27
Net Worth
114.39
72.76
63.54
66.33
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
554.41
422.68
147.34
103.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
554.41
422.68
147.34
103.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.79
2.75
4.21
5.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
ADITYA LOOMBA
Director
RAJESH LOOMBA
Director
CHANCHAL LOOMBA
Wholetime Director
SATPAL SINGH
Reports by Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality Ltd
Summary
Ecos (I) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd was originally incorporated as ET TRAV-AIDES Private Limited a Private Limited Company dated February 15, 1996, issued by the RoC. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Private Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 23, 2008. Again, the name was changed to Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Limited upon conversion to a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 22, 2024, was issued by the RoC.The Company is the largest and most profitable chauffeur driven mobility provider to corporates. It is primarily engaged in the business of providing chauffeured car rentals (CCR) and employee transportation services (ETS) and have been providing these services to corporate customers including Fortune 500 companies in India for more than 25 years. Through owned vehicles and vehicles supplied by Supplier, it operate a fleet of more than 9,000 which consists of various fuel types of Petrol, Diesel, CNG, Hybrid and EV. The business operations are broadly categorized under the following business verticals: (i) CCR; and (ii) ETS. The Company provide cars of self-drive basis in the cities of Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Apart from these, the Company provide services to customers across public and private sectors operating in a range of industries including information technology, business process outsourcing, consultancy, healthcare,
Read More
The Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹287 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality Ltd is ₹1722.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality Ltd is 29.02 and 9.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality Ltd is ₹275.3 and ₹593.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -35.27%, 3 Month at -39.64% and 1 Month at -13.26%.
