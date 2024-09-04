Board Meeting 10 Jan 2025 10 Jan 2025

WE WISH TO INFORM YOU THAT THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY IN THEIR MEETING HELD ON FRIDAY, 10TH JANUARY 2025 INTERALIA AS DISCUSSEDON THE RATIFICATION OF THE ECOS (INDIA) MOBILITY AND HOSPITALITY LIMITED EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION PLAN 2024 BY SHAREHOLDERS AND APPROVED THE POSTAL BALLOT NOTICE IN THIS REGARD.

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. the unaudited standalone financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter and six month ending September 30 2024 ii. the unaudited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries under Ind AS for the quarter and six month ending September 30 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting held on Monday, 11th November, 2024 inter alia has considered and approved the Standalone & Consolidated Un-audited Financial results for the quarter & half-year ended September 30, 2024. A copy of the said unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with the Limited Review Report are enclosed herewith in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended. The Meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 11:55 A.M. and concluded at 01:34 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Sep 2024 17 Sep 2024