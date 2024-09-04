iifl-logo-icon 1
Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality Ltd Balance Sheet

Jan 10, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

0.06

0.06

0.06

0.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

114.33

72.7

63.48

66.27

Net Worth

114.39

72.76

63.54

66.33

Minority Interest

Debt

38.14

4.05

14.77

32.96

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.92

0

0

Total Liabilities

152.53

77.73

78.31

99.29

Fixed Assets

37.44

13.61

19.34

36.8

Intangible Assets

Investments

39.82

29.73

20.04

2.04

Deferred Tax Asset Net

2.68

3.3

3.25

2.69

Networking Capital

62.23

23.41

29.08

42.79

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

65.32

20.49

20.29

61.23

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

73.6

38.82

37.88

44.92

Sundry Creditors

-46.24

-21.41

-16.92

-43.62

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-30.45

-14.49

-12.17

-19.74

Cash

10.35

7.69

6.6

14.97

Total Assets

152.52

77.74

78.31

99.29

Ecos (India) Mobility shares listed at 17% premium

Ecos (India) Mobility shares listed at 17% premium

4 Sep 2024|09:59 AM

The initial public offer (IPO) of ECOS (India) Mobility was opened for subscription from August 28 to August 30.

