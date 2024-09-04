Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
0.06
0.06
0.06
0.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
114.33
72.7
63.48
66.27
Net Worth
114.39
72.76
63.54
66.33
Minority Interest
Debt
38.14
4.05
14.77
32.96
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.92
0
0
Total Liabilities
152.53
77.73
78.31
99.29
Fixed Assets
37.44
13.61
19.34
36.8
Intangible Assets
Investments
39.82
29.73
20.04
2.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.68
3.3
3.25
2.69
Networking Capital
62.23
23.41
29.08
42.79
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
65.32
20.49
20.29
61.23
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
73.6
38.82
37.88
44.92
Sundry Creditors
-46.24
-21.41
-16.92
-43.62
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-30.45
-14.49
-12.17
-19.74
Cash
10.35
7.69
6.6
14.97
Total Assets
152.52
77.74
78.31
99.29
The initial public offer (IPO) of ECOS (India) Mobility was opened for subscription from August 28 to August 30.Read More
