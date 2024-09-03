Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
Gross Sales
405.43
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
405.43
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
5.46
Total Income
410.89
Total Expenditure
337.65
PBIDT
73.24
Interest
1.96
PBDT
71.27
Depreciation
13.19
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
13.89
Deferred Tax
-0.37
Reported Profit After Tax
44.56
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
44.56
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
44.56
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.43
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
12
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
18.06
PBDTM(%)
17.57
PATM(%)
10.99
The initial public offer (IPO) of ECOS (India) Mobility was opened for subscription from August 28 to August 30.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.