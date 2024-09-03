Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
159.59
148.89
148.98
136.92
137.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
159.59
148.89
148.98
136.92
137.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.73
2.71
8.34
1.97
1.97
Total Income
162.32
151.6
157.32
138.89
139.85
Total Expenditure
135.98
128.19
126.8
115.81
113.26
PBIDT
26.34
23.41
30.52
23.08
26.59
Interest
0.51
0.52
0.77
0.47
0.95
PBDT
25.83
22.89
29.76
22.61
25.64
Depreciation
4.78
4.15
5.52
5.06
4.12
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
5.27
4.65
5.46
4.03
4.77
Deferred Tax
0.03
0.59
0.81
-0.63
0.28
Reported Profit After Tax
15.75
13.51
17.97
14.15
16.47
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
15.75
13.51
17.97
14.15
16.47
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
15.75
13.51
17.97
14.15
16.47
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.62
2.25
3
2.36
2.75
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12
12
12
12
12
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.5
15.72
20.48
16.85
19.28
PBDTM(%)
16.18
15.37
19.97
16.51
18.59
PATM(%)
9.86
9.07
12.06
10.33
11.94
The initial public offer (IPO) of ECOS (India) Mobility was opened for subscription from August 28 to August 30.Read More
