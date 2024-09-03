iifl-logo-icon 1
Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality Ltd Annually Results

267.8
(-0.74%)
Jan 9, 2025|10:09:59 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

554.41

422.68

147.34

103.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

554.41

422.68

147.34

103.81

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

13.79

2.75

4.21

5.68

Total Income

568.21

425.43

151.55

109.49

Total Expenditure

464.45

352.95

129.29

88.07

PBIDT

103.76

72.48

22.26

21.42

Interest

2.73

2.24

1.27

2.87

PBDT

101.03

70.24

21

18.56

Depreciation

18.71

11.95

8.01

14.49

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

19.34

14.59

2.82

0.39

Deferred Tax

0.45

0.11

0.3

0.68

Reported Profit After Tax

62.53

43.59

9.87

3

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

62.53

43.59

9.87

3

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

62.53

43.59

9.87

3

EPS (Unit Curr.)

10.42

72,651

16,453

99.83

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

12

0.06

0.06

0.06

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

18.71

17.14

15.1

20.63

PBDTM(%)

18.22

16.61

14.25

17.87

PATM(%)

11.27

10.31

6.69

2.88

