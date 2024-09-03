Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
554.41
422.68
147.34
103.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
554.41
422.68
147.34
103.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.79
2.75
4.21
5.68
Total Income
568.21
425.43
151.55
109.49
Total Expenditure
464.45
352.95
129.29
88.07
PBIDT
103.76
72.48
22.26
21.42
Interest
2.73
2.24
1.27
2.87
PBDT
101.03
70.24
21
18.56
Depreciation
18.71
11.95
8.01
14.49
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
19.34
14.59
2.82
0.39
Deferred Tax
0.45
0.11
0.3
0.68
Reported Profit After Tax
62.53
43.59
9.87
3
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
62.53
43.59
9.87
3
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
62.53
43.59
9.87
3
EPS (Unit Curr.)
10.42
72,651
16,453
99.83
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
12
0.06
0.06
0.06
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
18.71
17.14
15.1
20.63
PBDTM(%)
18.22
16.61
14.25
17.87
PATM(%)
11.27
10.31
6.69
2.88
The initial public offer (IPO) of ECOS (India) Mobility was opened for subscription from August 28 to August 30.Read More
