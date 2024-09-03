Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality Ltd Summary

Ecos (I) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd was originally incorporated as ET TRAV-AIDES Private Limited a Private Limited Company dated February 15, 1996, issued by the RoC. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Private Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 23, 2008. Again, the name was changed to Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Limited upon conversion to a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 22, 2024, was issued by the RoC.The Company is the largest and most profitable chauffeur driven mobility provider to corporates. It is primarily engaged in the business of providing chauffeured car rentals (CCR) and employee transportation services (ETS) and have been providing these services to corporate customers including Fortune 500 companies in India for more than 25 years. Through owned vehicles and vehicles supplied by Supplier, it operate a fleet of more than 9,000 which consists of various fuel types of Petrol, Diesel, CNG, Hybrid and EV. The business operations are broadly categorized under the following business verticals: (i) CCR; and (ii) ETS. The Company provide cars of self-drive basis in the cities of Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Apart from these, the Company provide services to customers across public and private sectors operating in a range of industries including information technology, business process outsourcing, consultancy, healthcare, e-commerce, pharmaceutical, legal and manufacturing. The Company in year 2001, acquired contract to provide transportation services to a prestigious NCR hotel. In 2008, it designed and developed exclusive software for business operations. In 2017, it launched online booking tool and integrated APIs to digitize reservations. In 2019, expanded network outside India and launched the Eco Driver application; launched the Eco Rent A Car application in 2021. It also provided self-drive cars outside India through partners. In 2023, it serviced the ETS and CCR requirements of more than 750 entities in India. It further completed more than 2,100,000 trips averaging at more than 5,700 trips in a day. It has finally launched car hire services with CabDrivePro in 2024.The Company is proposing the Public Issue of 18,000,000 equity shares through fresh issue.