Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹377.4
Prev. Close₹374.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.77
Day's High₹377.4
Day's Low₹377.4
52 Week's High₹404.35
52 Week's Low₹93.05
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)518.78
P/E60.18
EPS6.23
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
28.41
13.52
13.52
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
51.4
41.7
32.02
2.2
Net Worth
79.81
55.22
45.54
2.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
70.03
0.46
0.42
yoy growth (%)
14,953.71
9.39
Raw materials
-54.35
0
0
As % of sales
77.6
0
0
Employee costs
-8.84
-0.03
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
1.4
0.02
0.01
Depreciation
-0.28
0
0
Tax paid
-0.36
0
0
Working capital
-4.93
23.88
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14,953.71
9.39
Op profit growth
16,261.89
258.77
EBIT growth
20,461.35
84.82
Net profit growth
6,707.14
78.03
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
119.35
81.88
71.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
119.35
81.88
71.51
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.39
9.73
0.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Jugal Kishore Bhagat
Non Executive Director
Rekha Bhagat
E D & Wholetime Director
Rekha Devi Bha
Independent Director
PRANAY MISHRA
Independent Director
Dipanjan Paul
Non Executive Director
Hakimuddin Siyawala
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Dynamic Services & Security Ltd
Summary
Dynamic Services & Security Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Dynamic Services & Security Private Limited on November 22, 2016. Subsequently, the status got converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Dynamic Services & Security Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 13, 2020 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, West Bengal. The Companys principal business is to provide Mechanized Cleaning, Conservancy, Housekeeping, Catering, Security & Man Power Supply, Contractual, Supplying Goods & Services, Logistics and other related services to Indian Railway and other Government, Semi-Government & different Corporate Sectors all over the India. The Company focus is on Indian Rail, Defence & other reputed Govt. Organization and offering end-to-end Supply Chain management and Corporate People management related professional service.In 1999, Mr. Jugal Kishore Bhagat started his journey as entrepreneur as a vendor for transporting and supply of goods. Gradually, he expanded his business into different vertical and started to get assignments for supply of Foods and commodities in Indian Navy and Indian Army and also started deploying manpower to Indian Navy and Indian Railways. In 2008, M/s. Dynamic services, a Proprietorship Firm of Mr. Jugal Kishore Bhagat was founded as logistic solutions provider. The Firm mainly focused into Manpower services and entered into catering bu
Read More
The Dynamic Services & Security Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹377.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dynamic Services & Security Ltd is ₹518.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dynamic Services & Security Ltd is 60.18 and 7.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dynamic Services & Security Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dynamic Services & Security Ltd is ₹93.05 and ₹404.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dynamic Services & Security Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.59%, 3 Years at 124.81%, 1 Year at 201.29%, 6 Month at 56.82%, 3 Month at 15.12% and 1 Month at 2.31%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.