Dynamic Services & Security Ltd Share Price

377.4
(0.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:07:07 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open377.4
  • Day's High377.4
  • 52 Wk High404.35
  • Prev. Close374.95
  • Day's Low377.4
  • 52 Wk Low 93.05
  • Turnover (lac)3.77
  • P/E60.18
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS6.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)518.78
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Dynamic Services & Security Ltd Corporate Action

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 Jun 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

Dynamic Services & Security Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

Dynamic Services & Security Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:33 AM
Sep-2024May-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.33%

Non-Promoter- 0.08%

Institutions: 0.08%

Non-Institutions: 37.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Dynamic Services & Security Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

28.41

13.52

13.52

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

51.4

41.7

32.02

2.2

Net Worth

79.81

55.22

45.54

2.21

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

70.03

0.46

0.42

yoy growth (%)

14,953.71

9.39

Raw materials

-54.35

0

0

As % of sales

77.6

0

0

Employee costs

-8.84

-0.03

-0.05

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

1.4

0.02

0.01

Depreciation

-0.28

0

0

Tax paid

-0.36

0

0

Working capital

-4.93

23.88

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14,953.71

9.39

Op profit growth

16,261.89

258.77

EBIT growth

20,461.35

84.82

Net profit growth

6,707.14

78.03

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

119.35

81.88

71.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

119.35

81.88

71.51

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.39

9.73

0.59

View Annually Results

Dynamic Services & Security Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Dynamic Services & Security Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Jugal Kishore Bhagat

Non Executive Director

Rekha Bhagat

E D & Wholetime Director

Rekha Devi Bha

Independent Director

PRANAY MISHRA

Independent Director

Dipanjan Paul

Non Executive Director

Hakimuddin Siyawala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dynamic Services & Security Ltd

Summary

Dynamic Services & Security Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Dynamic Services & Security Private Limited on November 22, 2016. Subsequently, the status got converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Dynamic Services & Security Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 13, 2020 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, West Bengal. The Companys principal business is to provide Mechanized Cleaning, Conservancy, Housekeeping, Catering, Security & Man Power Supply, Contractual, Supplying Goods & Services, Logistics and other related services to Indian Railway and other Government, Semi-Government & different Corporate Sectors all over the India. The Company focus is on Indian Rail, Defence & other reputed Govt. Organization and offering end-to-end Supply Chain management and Corporate People management related professional service.In 1999, Mr. Jugal Kishore Bhagat started his journey as entrepreneur as a vendor for transporting and supply of goods. Gradually, he expanded his business into different vertical and started to get assignments for supply of Foods and commodities in Indian Navy and Indian Army and also started deploying manpower to Indian Navy and Indian Railways. In 2008, M/s. Dynamic services, a Proprietorship Firm of Mr. Jugal Kishore Bhagat was founded as logistic solutions provider. The Firm mainly focused into Manpower services and entered into catering bu
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Dynamic Services & Security Ltd share price today?

The Dynamic Services & Security Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹377.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dynamic Services & Security Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dynamic Services & Security Ltd is ₹518.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dynamic Services & Security Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dynamic Services & Security Ltd is 60.18 and 7.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dynamic Services & Security Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dynamic Services & Security Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dynamic Services & Security Ltd is ₹93.05 and ₹404.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dynamic Services & Security Ltd?

Dynamic Services & Security Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.59%, 3 Years at 124.81%, 1 Year at 201.29%, 6 Month at 56.82%, 3 Month at 15.12% and 1 Month at 2.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dynamic Services & Security Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dynamic Services & Security Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.34 %
Institutions - 0.09 %
Public - 37.58 %

