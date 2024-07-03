Summary

Dynamic Services & Security Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Dynamic Services & Security Private Limited on November 22, 2016. Subsequently, the status got converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Dynamic Services & Security Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 13, 2020 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, West Bengal. The Companys principal business is to provide Mechanized Cleaning, Conservancy, Housekeeping, Catering, Security & Man Power Supply, Contractual, Supplying Goods & Services, Logistics and other related services to Indian Railway and other Government, Semi-Government & different Corporate Sectors all over the India. The Company focus is on Indian Rail, Defence & other reputed Govt. Organization and offering end-to-end Supply Chain management and Corporate People management related professional service.In 1999, Mr. Jugal Kishore Bhagat started his journey as entrepreneur as a vendor for transporting and supply of goods. Gradually, he expanded his business into different vertical and started to get assignments for supply of Foods and commodities in Indian Navy and Indian Army and also started deploying manpower to Indian Navy and Indian Railways. In 2008, M/s. Dynamic services, a Proprietorship Firm of Mr. Jugal Kishore Bhagat was founded as logistic solutions provider. The Firm mainly focused into Manpower services and entered into catering bu

Read More