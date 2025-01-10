Dynamic Services & Security Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
28.41
13.52
13.52
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
51.4
41.7
32.02
2.2
Net Worth
79.81
55.22
45.54
2.21
Minority Interest
Debt
25.48
18.39
23.35
49.32
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
105.29
73.61
68.89
51.53
Fixed Assets
5.05
3.09
0.82
0.67
Intangible Assets
Investments
14.03
2.03
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.1
0.09
0.06
0.03
Networking Capital
85.6
61.21
60.8
36.18
Inventories
2.27
2.23
2.55
1.49
Inventory Days
7.76
Sundry Debtors
32.55
30.16
70.19
39.96
Debtor Days
208.24
Other Current Assets
62.14
42.12
16.09
14.26
Sundry Creditors
-7.51
-8.8
-24.24
-16.81
Creditor Days
87.6
Other Current Liabilities
-3.85
-4.5
-3.79
-2.72
Cash
0.51
7.19
7.21
14.65
Total Assets
105.29
73.61
68.89
51.53
