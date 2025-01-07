Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
70.03
0.46
0.42
yoy growth (%)
14,953.71
9.39
Raw materials
-54.35
0
0
As % of sales
77.6
0
0
Employee costs
-8.84
-0.03
-0.05
As % of sales
12.62
7.06
12.02
Other costs
-3.08
-0.4
-0.36
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.39
88
86.46
Operating profit
3.75
0.02
0
OPM
5.36
4.93
1.5
Depreciation
-0.28
0
0
Interest expense
-2.99
0
0
Other income
0.92
0
0
Profit before tax
1.4
0.02
0.01
Taxes
-0.36
0
0
Tax rate
-26.01
-28.72
-26
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.03
0.01
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
1.03
0.01
0
yoy growth (%)
6,707.14
78.03
NPM
1.48
3.27
2.01
