Dynamic Services & Security Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

373.95
(4.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:39:06 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

70.03

0.46

0.42

yoy growth (%)

14,953.71

9.39

Raw materials

-54.35

0

0

As % of sales

77.6

0

0

Employee costs

-8.84

-0.03

-0.05

As % of sales

12.62

7.06

12.02

Other costs

-3.08

-0.4

-0.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.39

88

86.46

Operating profit

3.75

0.02

0

OPM

5.36

4.93

1.5

Depreciation

-0.28

0

0

Interest expense

-2.99

0

0

Other income

0.92

0

0

Profit before tax

1.4

0.02

0.01

Taxes

-0.36

0

0

Tax rate

-26.01

-28.72

-26

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.03

0.01

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

1.03

0.01

0

yoy growth (%)

6,707.14

78.03

NPM

1.48

3.27

2.01

