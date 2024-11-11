iifl-logo-icon 1
Dynamic Services & Security Ltd Board Meeting

Dynamic Services CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Jan 202511 Jan 2025
Dynamic Services & Security Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 11, 2025.
Board Meeting18 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
To consider Fund Raising, Increase in Authorised Share Capital, Migration to Main Board and other business matters Dynamic Services & Security Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to the intimation of Board Meeting to be held on November 15, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024) DYNAMIC : 18-Nov-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on November 15, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 18, 2024, To consider Fund Raising and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/11/2024) Dynamic Services & Security Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 18, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/11/2024) Dynamic Services & Security Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Outcome of Board Meeting dated November 18, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/12/2024)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Dynamic Services & Security Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting3 Oct 20243 Oct 2024
Dynamic Services & Security Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 03, 2024.
Board Meeting14 Sep 202414 Sep 2024
Dynamic Services & Security Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 14, 2024.
Board Meeting7 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
To consider other business matters Dynamic Services & Security Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 07, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/09/2024)
Board Meeting12 Jun 202412 Jun 2024
Board of Directors in board meeting held today on May 24, 2024, considered and approved the conversion of 11,10,000 (Eleven Lakh Ten Thousand) warrants into11,10,000 (Eleven Lakh Ten Thousand) equity shares of face value of ? 10/- each, upon receipt of an amount aggregating to ? 4,99,50,000/- Dynamic Services & Security Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Rectification of typographical errors in letter of outcome dated June 12, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/07/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202410 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Dynamic Services & Security Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting3 May 20243 May 2024
Dynamic Services & Security Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 03, 2024.
Board Meeting10 Apr 202412 Apr 2024
Dynamic Services & Security Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 10, 2024.
Board Meeting23 Jan 202423 Jan 2024
Dynamic Services & Security Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 23, 2024.

