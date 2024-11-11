Board Meeting 11 Jan 2025 11 Jan 2025

Dynamic Services & Security Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 11, 2025.

Board Meeting 18 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

To consider Fund Raising, Increase in Authorised Share Capital, Migration to Main Board and other business matters Dynamic Services & Security Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to the intimation of Board Meeting to be held on November 15, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024) DYNAMIC : 18-Nov-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on November 15, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 18, 2024, To consider Fund Raising and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/11/2024) Dynamic Services & Security Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 18, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/11/2024) Dynamic Services & Security Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Outcome of Board Meeting dated November 18, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/12/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Dynamic Services & Security Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Oct 2024 3 Oct 2024

Dynamic Services & Security Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 03, 2024.

Board Meeting 14 Sep 2024 14 Sep 2024

Dynamic Services & Security Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 14, 2024.

Board Meeting 7 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

To consider other business matters Dynamic Services & Security Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 07, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/09/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Jun 2024 12 Jun 2024

Board of Directors in board meeting held today on May 24, 2024, considered and approved the conversion of 11,10,000 (Eleven Lakh Ten Thousand) warrants into11,10,000 (Eleven Lakh Ten Thousand) equity shares of face value of ? 10/- each, upon receipt of an amount aggregating to ? 4,99,50,000/- Dynamic Services & Security Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Rectification of typographical errors in letter of outcome dated June 12, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/07/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 10 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Dynamic Services & Security Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 3 May 2024

Dynamic Services & Security Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 03, 2024.

Board Meeting 10 Apr 2024 12 Apr 2024

Dynamic Services & Security Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 10, 2024.

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2024 23 Jan 2024