Dynamic Services & Security Ltd Summary

Dynamic Services & Security Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Dynamic Services & Security Private Limited on November 22, 2016. Subsequently, the status got converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Dynamic Services & Security Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 13, 2020 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, West Bengal. The Companys principal business is to provide Mechanized Cleaning, Conservancy, Housekeeping, Catering, Security & Man Power Supply, Contractual, Supplying Goods & Services, Logistics and other related services to Indian Railway and other Government, Semi-Government & different Corporate Sectors all over the India. The Company focus is on Indian Rail, Defence & other reputed Govt. Organization and offering end-to-end Supply Chain management and Corporate People management related professional service.In 1999, Mr. Jugal Kishore Bhagat started his journey as entrepreneur as a vendor for transporting and supply of goods. Gradually, he expanded his business into different vertical and started to get assignments for supply of Foods and commodities in Indian Navy and Indian Army and also started deploying manpower to Indian Navy and Indian Railways. In 2008, M/s. Dynamic services, a Proprietorship Firm of Mr. Jugal Kishore Bhagat was founded as logistic solutions provider. The Firm mainly focused into Manpower services and entered into catering business. He along with his family members stated expansion and diversification in the similar field and thus promoted Other Proprietorship Firms and Companies and started executing various railways contracts successfully. Apart from this, he was doing the business of deployment of manpower for Mechanized Cleaning, Catering, Housekeeping, Conservancy Service, Security Service, Catering Services, Contractual services, Logistics and other related services majorly for Indian Railway and other Reputed Government Organisation on a pan India level.In 2010, M/s. Dynamic Enterprises, (a Proprietorship Firm of the Promoter Mrs. Rekha Bhagat) was founded and doing the business of Logistics Solution along with deployment of manpower and other related services for different corporate sectors.In 2012, M/s. Global Services, (a Proprietorship Firm of the Promoter Mrs. Rekha Devi Bhagat) was founded and doing the business of Logistics Solution along with supplying of manpower and other related services for different corporate sectors. In 2016, the Company incorporated a Private Limited Company in the name of Dynamic Services & Security Private Limited to take over the business of M/s. Dynamic Services (a Sole Proprietorship Concern of the Promoters, Mr. Jugal Kishore Bhagat) as a going concern and to carry on the business of supplying of goods & services to railways as authorized railway contractor and to do other similar and related business.In 2019, Company took over 3 proprietorship firm namely M/s. Dynamic Services (Prop: Jugal Kishore Bhagat), M/s. Dynamic Enterprises (Prop: Rekha Bhagat) and M/s. Global Services (Prop: Rekha Devi Bhagat) effective from March 31, 2019 through Business Takeover Agreement dated 30 June, 2019 as a going concern and the entire business undertaking of three firms was merged with the Company. In October 2021, the Company made an IPO of 47,32,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 4.13 Crore.