Report on the audit of the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of the DYNAMIC SERVICES & SECURITY LIMITED, CIN- L74999WB2016PLC218387 ("The

Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2023, the statement of Profit & Loss, statement of changes in equity and the statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India , of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2023 , and its Profit, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those

Standards are further described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirement that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statement under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statement for the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of standalone financial statement as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide aseparate opinion on these matters.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexure to the Board Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we concluded that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with rule 7 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the

Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act,2013. we give in The "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order to the extent applicable.

2. A) As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account, as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the

Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors, as on 31st March 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Companies Act,2013. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure ‘B. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: a) The Company have disclosed the pending litigations as at 31st March 2023 which would impact its financial position. b) The Company has made provisions as required under applicable law or accounting standard for foreseeable losses; if any on long-term contracts including derivative contracts. c) There has been no need to transfer any amount which is required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. d)

i. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) during the year by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall: Directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of Company or Provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. i

i. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any persons or entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall: Directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the funding party or Provide any guarantee, security or the like form or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

iii. Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that representations under sub clause (d) (i) and (d) (ii) contain any material misstatement. e) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year. C) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of the Act.

For M/s. Bijan Ghosh & Associates (Chartered Accountants) Firms Registration no.: 323214E Sd/- (Mr. Bijan Ghosh) (Proprietor) Membership No: 009491 UDIN: 23009491BGQTKG1841 Place: Kolkata Date: 30.05.2023

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2023, we report that:

The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and equipment.

B. The company does not have any Intangible Assets. Accordingly, clause 3



(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the record of the company, the Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of fixed assets in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain fixed assets were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not have any Immovable Property (Other than immovable properties where the company is lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee).

(d) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) during the year.

(e) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the company for holding any Benami property Transactions Act, 1988 and the rules made thereunder. i

(a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In the opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book record that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore in aggregate from banks or financial institutions on security of current asset. Accordingly, clause 3 (ii) (b) of the order is applicable.



iii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liablity Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (iii) (a) to (f) of the Order are applicable to the Company. iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records the company has complied with the provision u/s 185 and 186 of the companies Act 2013 for loans given or provided any guarantee or security as specified under section 185 of the companies Act, 2013. v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the order is not applicable.

vi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the maintenance of Cost

Records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub section (1) of Section 148 of the Act for the business activities carried on by the Company.

vii. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the record of the company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax

(‘GST), provident fund, Employees state insurance, income tax, Duty of customs, cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.

a. According to information and explanation given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of GST, provident fund, Employees state insurance, income tax, Duty of custom, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrear as at 31st March 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material dues of income tax, sales tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, service tax, value added tax which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except mentioned in Note No. 25.10 of Schedule to Financial Statements 2022- 23.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the company, the company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company did not defaulted in repayment of loan or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the years.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority. c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loan during the financial year for the purpose for which they were obtained.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examinations of balance sheet of the company, we report that no funds have been raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company. e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the order is not applicable.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable.

x) a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the order is not applicable. xi) a) Based on examination of the books and records of the company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the company or on the company has been noticed or reported during the course of audit.

b) According to information and explanation given to us, no report under sub- section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the central government.

c) As Auditor, we did not received any whistle-blower complaints during the year. xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

xiv)a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date for the period under audit. xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected to its directors and provision of section 192 of the companies act, 2013 are not applicable.

xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non Banking Financial & Housing Finance Activities during the year, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the order is not applicable.

(c) The company is not core investment company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable.

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of directors and management plans based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future ability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the order are not applicable. xxi) The company is required to prepare Consolidated Financial Statement, there have been no qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO).

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Financial Statements of Dynamic Services & Security Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of

Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Dynamic Services & Security Limited ("The Company") as of 31st March, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.