SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹448.9
Prev. Close₹446.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹79.13
Day's High₹453.15
Day's Low₹426.1
52 Week's High₹522.8
52 Week's Low₹277.1
Book Value₹410.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)274.64
P/E14.14
EPS31.59
Divi. Yield1.8
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.38
6.38
6.38
6.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
250.06
247.01
236.61
228.16
Net Worth
256.44
253.39
242.99
234.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
143.09
267.51
429.43
296.56
yoy growth (%)
-46.5
-37.7
44.8
332.31
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-11.66
-15.3
-22.88
-17.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
10
-9.48
86.69
72.91
Depreciation
-25.93
-26.84
-28.01
-17.96
Tax paid
-2.57
-0.61
-30.45
-24.87
Working capital
-19.3
18.26
63.31
62.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-46.5
-37.7
44.8
332.31
Op profit growth
-5.74
-86.4
26.6
539.55
EBIT growth
-268.99
-107.56
19.69
598.77
Net profit growth
-173.58
-117.96
17.05
590.69
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
98.67
65.95
154.88
143.1
267.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
98.67
65.95
154.88
143.1
267.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.5
24.1
5.29
22.57
3.95
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Dinesh Alla
Joint Managing Director
Savita Alla
Independent Director
Mandapalli Raju
Independent Director
Mahendra Pratap
Independent Director
Vinay Kumar Verma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sakshi Mathur
Whole Time Director
Sashank Alla
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Alphageo (India) Ltd
Summary
Alphageo (India) Limited (AGIL) was incorporated in 1987 as a private limited company. It was converted into a public limited company in 1989. It is promoted by A Dinesh and is the first private sector company to enter into the field of seismic data acquisition. The company has obtained technical know-how from Alphageo, US. The Company is presently providing Geophysical Seismic Data Acquisition, Processing and Interpretation Services for exploration of hydrocarbons and minerals.The company entered into a contract with the Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC) in Feb.89 for the acquisition of seismic data in the Kashipur belt at the Himalayan foothills. The company also undertook similar contracts for Hindustan Oil Exploration and Oil India.It has acquired equipment to take 2-D and 3-D seismic data, of which the latter is a versatile technique and a precise geo-physical tool, to understand the earths crust in geologically complex areas. It went public in Jan.94 to acquire equipment for conducting 3-D seismic surveys.The company has a tie-up with Alphageo, US, in the field of human resource development (HRD) for conducting advanced geo-seismic surveys in difficult terrains. The US company also participated in the companys equity to the tune of Rs 24 lac. Alphageo (India) has also commenced data processing activities and oil drilling and exploration.The contract with ONGC for conducting Reservoir Data Acquisition in Ahmedabad has been completed during the year April2000 and the
Read More
The Alphageo India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹431.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alphageo India Ltd is ₹274.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Alphageo India Ltd is 14.14 and 1.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alphageo India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alphageo India Ltd is ₹277.1 and ₹522.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Alphageo India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.01%, 3 Years at 7.70%, 1 Year at 55.46%, 6 Month at 9.89%, 3 Month at -2.46% and 1 Month at 19.93%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.