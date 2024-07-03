iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Alphageo (India) Ltd Share Price

431.5
(-3.37%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:39:27 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open448.9
  • Day's High453.15
  • 52 Wk High522.8
  • Prev. Close446.55
  • Day's Low426.1
  • 52 Wk Low 277.1
  • Turnover (lac)79.13
  • P/E14.14
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value410.22
  • EPS31.59
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)274.64
  • Div. Yield1.8
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Alphageo (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

448.9

Prev. Close

446.55

Turnover(Lac.)

79.13

Day's High

453.15

Day's Low

426.1

52 Week's High

522.8

52 Week's Low

277.1

Book Value

410.22

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

274.64

P/E

14.14

EPS

31.59

Divi. Yield

1.8

Alphageo (India) Ltd Corporate Action

23 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

arrow

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 8

arrow

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Alphageo (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Alphageo (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:01 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.18%

Foreign: 4.18%

Indian: 41.89%

Non-Promoter- 1.85%

Institutions: 1.84%

Non-Institutions: 52.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Alphageo (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.38

6.38

6.38

6.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

250.06

247.01

236.61

228.16

Net Worth

256.44

253.39

242.99

234.54

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

143.09

267.51

429.43

296.56

yoy growth (%)

-46.5

-37.7

44.8

332.31

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-11.66

-15.3

-22.88

-17.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10

-9.48

86.69

72.91

Depreciation

-25.93

-26.84

-28.01

-17.96

Tax paid

-2.57

-0.61

-30.45

-24.87

Working capital

-19.3

18.26

63.31

62.47

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-46.5

-37.7

44.8

332.31

Op profit growth

-5.74

-86.4

26.6

539.55

EBIT growth

-268.99

-107.56

19.69

598.77

Net profit growth

-173.58

-117.96

17.05

590.69

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

98.67

65.95

154.88

143.1

267.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

98.67

65.95

154.88

143.1

267.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

14.5

24.1

5.29

22.57

3.95

View Annually Results

Alphageo (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Alphageo (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Dinesh Alla

Joint Managing Director

Savita Alla

Independent Director

Mandapalli Raju

Independent Director

Mahendra Pratap

Independent Director

Vinay Kumar Verma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sakshi Mathur

Whole Time Director

Sashank Alla

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Alphageo (India) Ltd

Summary

Alphageo (India) Limited (AGIL) was incorporated in 1987 as a private limited company. It was converted into a public limited company in 1989. It is promoted by A Dinesh and is the first private sector company to enter into the field of seismic data acquisition. The company has obtained technical know-how from Alphageo, US. The Company is presently providing Geophysical Seismic Data Acquisition, Processing and Interpretation Services for exploration of hydrocarbons and minerals.The company entered into a contract with the Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC) in Feb.89 for the acquisition of seismic data in the Kashipur belt at the Himalayan foothills. The company also undertook similar contracts for Hindustan Oil Exploration and Oil India.It has acquired equipment to take 2-D and 3-D seismic data, of which the latter is a versatile technique and a precise geo-physical tool, to understand the earths crust in geologically complex areas. It went public in Jan.94 to acquire equipment for conducting 3-D seismic surveys.The company has a tie-up with Alphageo, US, in the field of human resource development (HRD) for conducting advanced geo-seismic surveys in difficult terrains. The US company also participated in the companys equity to the tune of Rs 24 lac. Alphageo (India) has also commenced data processing activities and oil drilling and exploration.The contract with ONGC for conducting Reservoir Data Acquisition in Ahmedabad has been completed during the year April2000 and the
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Alphageo India Ltd share price today?

The Alphageo India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹431.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Alphageo India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alphageo India Ltd is ₹274.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Alphageo India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Alphageo India Ltd is 14.14 and 1.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Alphageo India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alphageo India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alphageo India Ltd is ₹277.1 and ₹522.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Alphageo India Ltd?

Alphageo India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.01%, 3 Years at 7.70%, 1 Year at 55.46%, 6 Month at 9.89%, 3 Month at -2.46% and 1 Month at 19.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Alphageo India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Alphageo India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.08 %
Institutions - 1.84 %
Public - 52.08 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Alphageo (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.