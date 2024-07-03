Summary

Alphageo (India) Limited (AGIL) was incorporated in 1987 as a private limited company. It was converted into a public limited company in 1989. It is promoted by A Dinesh and is the first private sector company to enter into the field of seismic data acquisition. The company has obtained technical know-how from Alphageo, US. The Company is presently providing Geophysical Seismic Data Acquisition, Processing and Interpretation Services for exploration of hydrocarbons and minerals.The company entered into a contract with the Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC) in Feb.89 for the acquisition of seismic data in the Kashipur belt at the Himalayan foothills. The company also undertook similar contracts for Hindustan Oil Exploration and Oil India.It has acquired equipment to take 2-D and 3-D seismic data, of which the latter is a versatile technique and a precise geo-physical tool, to understand the earths crust in geologically complex areas. It went public in Jan.94 to acquire equipment for conducting 3-D seismic surveys.The company has a tie-up with Alphageo, US, in the field of human resource development (HRD) for conducting advanced geo-seismic surveys in difficult terrains. The US company also participated in the companys equity to the tune of Rs 24 lac. Alphageo (India) has also commenced data processing activities and oil drilling and exploration.The contract with ONGC for conducting Reservoir Data Acquisition in Ahmedabad has been completed during the year April2000 and the

