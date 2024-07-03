Alphageo (India) Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
18.69
25.26
51.89
39.24
2.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
18.69
25.26
51.89
39.24
2.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.87
4.27
3.07
4.49
3.48
Total Income
22.56
29.54
54.96
43.73
5.87
Total Expenditure
17.18
22.37
44.34
35.68
6.35
PBIDT
5.38
7.17
10.62
8.05
-0.48
Interest
0.05
0.09
0.16
0.01
0.01
PBDT
5.33
7.08
10.46
8.04
-0.49
Depreciation
3.36
3.31
3.39
3.29
3.55
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.12
0.31
1.11
0.67
-0.1
Deferred Tax
0.42
-0.57
1.88
-0.48
0.4
Reported Profit After Tax
1.67
4.02
4.07
4.56
-4.34
Minority Interest After NP
-0.1
0.27
0.1
0.59
-0.02
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.77
3.75
3.97
3.96
-4.31
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-4.21
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.77
3.75
8.18
3.96
-4.31
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.79
5.89
6.24
6.22
-6.78
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.36
6.36
6.36
6.36
6.36
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
28.78
28.38
20.46
20.51
-20.08
PBDTM(%)
28.51
28.02
20.15
20.48
-20.5
PATM(%)
8.93
15.91
7.84
11.62
-181.58
