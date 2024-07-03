iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Alphageo (India) Ltd Quarterly Results

431.05
(2.07%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

18.69

25.26

51.89

39.24

2.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

18.69

25.26

51.89

39.24

2.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.87

4.27

3.07

4.49

3.48

Total Income

22.56

29.54

54.96

43.73

5.87

Total Expenditure

17.18

22.37

44.34

35.68

6.35

PBIDT

5.38

7.17

10.62

8.05

-0.48

Interest

0.05

0.09

0.16

0.01

0.01

PBDT

5.33

7.08

10.46

8.04

-0.49

Depreciation

3.36

3.31

3.39

3.29

3.55

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.12

0.31

1.11

0.67

-0.1

Deferred Tax

0.42

-0.57

1.88

-0.48

0.4

Reported Profit After Tax

1.67

4.02

4.07

4.56

-4.34

Minority Interest After NP

-0.1

0.27

0.1

0.59

-0.02

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.77

3.75

3.97

3.96

-4.31

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-4.21

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.77

3.75

8.18

3.96

-4.31

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.79

5.89

6.24

6.22

-6.78

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

6.36

6.36

6.36

6.36

6.36

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

28.78

28.38

20.46

20.51

-20.08

PBDTM(%)

28.51

28.02

20.15

20.48

-20.5

PATM(%)

8.93

15.91

7.84

11.62

-181.58

Alphageo (India): Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Alphageo (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.