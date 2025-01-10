Alphageo (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.38
6.38
6.38
6.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
250.06
247.01
236.61
228.16
Net Worth
256.44
253.39
242.99
234.54
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.74
0.31
0.15
0
Total Liabilities
258.18
253.7
243.14
234.61
Fixed Assets
59.65
55.89
54.02
71.85
Intangible Assets
Investments
43.2
68.76
39.03
16.46
Deferred Tax Asset Net
8.11
8.34
12.46
12.59
Networking Capital
69.15
46.47
50.98
93.45
Inventories
0.69
0.52
0.7
1.36
Inventory Days
3.46
Sundry Debtors
55.74
32.52
82.43
88.12
Debtor Days
224.76
Other Current Assets
24.28
20.58
6.12
50.43
Sundry Creditors
-6.9
-3.17
-30.53
-40.28
Creditor Days
102.74
Other Current Liabilities
-4.66
-3.98
-7.73
-6.18
Cash
78.08
74.23
86.64
40.25
Total Assets
258.19
253.69
243.13
234.6
