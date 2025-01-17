Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-46.5
-37.7
40.38
241.48
Op profit growth
-18.99
-84.36
20.95
265.35
EBIT growth
-309.54
-105.72
13.52
389.01
Net profit growth
-173.51
-116.08
7.8
334.44
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
10.87
7.17
28.59
33.18
EBIT margin
7.6
-1.94
21.14
26.15
Net profit margin
4.5
-3.27
12.68
16.52
RoCE
3.98
-1.84
36.18
48.44
RoNW
0.61
-0.89
6.69
9.03
RoA
0.58
-0.77
5.42
7.65
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
10.1
-13.75
85.42
82.41
Dividend per share
8
8
8
4
Cash EPS
-32.59
-58.18
32.23
43.73
Book value per share
412.31
403.89
365.81
283.54
Valuation ratios
P/E
17.53
-9.02
8.77
10.84
P/CEPS
-5.43
-2.13
23.26
20.43
P/B
0.42
0.3
2.05
3.15
EV/EBIDTA
1.25
0.76
3.88
5.39
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
9.34
5.03
Tax payout
-29.27
13.7
-36.09
-33.36
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
219.24
190.85
151.29
124.48
Inventory days
3.04
1.38
0.92
0.83
Creditor days
-101.02
-76.11
-107.45
-132.87
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-6.12
2.06
-16.34
-19.29
Net debt / equity
-0.24
-0.23
0.03
0.07
Net debt / op. profit
-4.16
-3.19
0.06
0.12
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-8.21
-5.78
-5.36
-5.6
Other costs
-80.91
-87.03
-66.03
-61.2
