iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Alphageo (India) Ltd Key Ratios

422
(0.76%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:39 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Alphageo (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-46.5

-37.7

40.38

241.48

Op profit growth

-18.99

-84.36

20.95

265.35

EBIT growth

-309.54

-105.72

13.52

389.01

Net profit growth

-173.51

-116.08

7.8

334.44

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

10.87

7.17

28.59

33.18

EBIT margin

7.6

-1.94

21.14

26.15

Net profit margin

4.5

-3.27

12.68

16.52

RoCE

3.98

-1.84

36.18

48.44

RoNW

0.61

-0.89

6.69

9.03

RoA

0.58

-0.77

5.42

7.65

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

10.1

-13.75

85.42

82.41

Dividend per share

8

8

8

4

Cash EPS

-32.59

-58.18

32.23

43.73

Book value per share

412.31

403.89

365.81

283.54

Valuation ratios

P/E

17.53

-9.02

8.77

10.84

P/CEPS

-5.43

-2.13

23.26

20.43

P/B

0.42

0.3

2.05

3.15

EV/EBIDTA

1.25

0.76

3.88

5.39

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

9.34

5.03

Tax payout

-29.27

13.7

-36.09

-33.36

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

219.24

190.85

151.29

124.48

Inventory days

3.04

1.38

0.92

0.83

Creditor days

-101.02

-76.11

-107.45

-132.87

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-6.12

2.06

-16.34

-19.29

Net debt / equity

-0.24

-0.23

0.03

0.07

Net debt / op. profit

-4.16

-3.19

0.06

0.12

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-8.21

-5.78

-5.36

-5.6

Other costs

-80.91

-87.03

-66.03

-61.2

Alphageo (India) : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Alphageo (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.