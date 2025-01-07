iifl-logo-icon 1
Alphageo (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

435.2
(3.05%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

143.09

267.51

429.43

296.56

yoy growth (%)

-46.5

-37.7

44.8

332.31

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-11.66

-15.3

-22.88

-17.01

As % of sales

8.15

5.72

5.32

5.73

Other costs

-116.23

-236.09

-287.97

-185.88

As % of sales (Other Cost)

81.22

88.25

67.05

62.67

Operating profit

15.19

16.12

118.57

93.66

OPM

10.61

6.02

27.61

31.58

Depreciation

-25.93

-26.84

-28.01

-17.96

Interest expense

-1.77

-2.51

-5.55

-4.14

Other income

22.52

3.74

1.68

1.36

Profit before tax

10

-9.48

86.69

72.91

Taxes

-2.57

-0.61

-30.45

-24.87

Tax rate

-25.75

6.43

-35.13

-34.11

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

7.43

-10.09

56.23

48.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

7.43

-10.09

56.23

48.04

yoy growth (%)

-173.58

-117.96

17.05

590.69

NPM

5.19

-3.77

13.09

16.19

