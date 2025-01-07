Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
143.09
267.51
429.43
296.56
yoy growth (%)
-46.5
-37.7
44.8
332.31
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-11.66
-15.3
-22.88
-17.01
As % of sales
8.15
5.72
5.32
5.73
Other costs
-116.23
-236.09
-287.97
-185.88
As % of sales (Other Cost)
81.22
88.25
67.05
62.67
Operating profit
15.19
16.12
118.57
93.66
OPM
10.61
6.02
27.61
31.58
Depreciation
-25.93
-26.84
-28.01
-17.96
Interest expense
-1.77
-2.51
-5.55
-4.14
Other income
22.52
3.74
1.68
1.36
Profit before tax
10
-9.48
86.69
72.91
Taxes
-2.57
-0.61
-30.45
-24.87
Tax rate
-25.75
6.43
-35.13
-34.11
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
7.43
-10.09
56.23
48.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
7.43
-10.09
56.23
48.04
yoy growth (%)
-173.58
-117.96
17.05
590.69
NPM
5.19
-3.77
13.09
16.19
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.