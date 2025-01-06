iifl-logo-icon 1
Alphageo (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10

-9.48

86.69

72.91

Depreciation

-25.93

-26.84

-28.01

-17.96

Tax paid

-2.57

-0.61

-30.45

-24.87

Working capital

-19.3

18.26

63.31

62.47

Other operating items

Operating

-37.8

-18.68

91.52

92.55

Capital expenditure

-47.15

19.39

11.55

85.06

Free cash flow

-84.95

0.7

103.07

177.61

Equity raised

441.45

430.31

285.65

162.85

Investing

3.15

0

0.08

0

Financing

-26.14

-20.26

-1.64

45.77

Dividends paid

0

0

5.09

2.54

Net in cash

333.51

410.77

392.26

388.78

