Alphageo (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
10
-9.48
86.69
72.91
Depreciation
-25.93
-26.84
-28.01
-17.96
Tax paid
-2.57
-0.61
-30.45
-24.87
Working capital
-19.3
18.26
63.31
62.47
Other operating items
Operating
-37.8
-18.68
91.52
92.55
Capital expenditure
-47.15
19.39
11.55
85.06
Free cash flow
-84.95
0.7
103.07
177.61
Equity raised
441.45
430.31
285.65
162.85
Investing
3.15
0
0.08
0
Financing
-26.14
-20.26
-1.64
45.77
Dividends paid
0
0
5.09
2.54
Net in cash
333.51
410.77
392.26
388.78
