Alphageo (India) Ltd Summary

Alphageo (India) Limited (AGIL) was incorporated in 1987 as a private limited company. It was converted into a public limited company in 1989. It is promoted by A Dinesh and is the first private sector company to enter into the field of seismic data acquisition. The company has obtained technical know-how from Alphageo, US. The Company is presently providing Geophysical Seismic Data Acquisition, Processing and Interpretation Services for exploration of hydrocarbons and minerals.The company entered into a contract with the Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC) in Feb.89 for the acquisition of seismic data in the Kashipur belt at the Himalayan foothills. The company also undertook similar contracts for Hindustan Oil Exploration and Oil India.It has acquired equipment to take 2-D and 3-D seismic data, of which the latter is a versatile technique and a precise geo-physical tool, to understand the earths crust in geologically complex areas. It went public in Jan.94 to acquire equipment for conducting 3-D seismic surveys.The company has a tie-up with Alphageo, US, in the field of human resource development (HRD) for conducting advanced geo-seismic surveys in difficult terrains. The US company also participated in the companys equity to the tune of Rs 24 lac. Alphageo (India) has also commenced data processing activities and oil drilling and exploration.The contract with ONGC for conducting Reservoir Data Acquisition in Ahmedabad has been completed during the year April2000 and the first phase of the reservoir operations at Mehsana are scheduled to be completed in the coming year.The company commenced operations on two Seismic Survey contracts. The first is for Seismic data acquisition,processing and interpretation in the Northeastern part of the country for a private sector oil company.The contract is valued at Rs.410 lakhs out of which the contract worth Rs.115 lakhs were executed.For Oil India Limited the contract is seismic data interpretation services.The Company completed the seismic survey contract in North East India for a private sector oilfield operator. The second contract from Oil India Limited for seismic data interpretation was also completed during 2002. Again, it commenced seismic data acquisition work in November 2001 against the contract awarded by Oil India Limited. It completed services to the extent of approx.Rs.2.34 Cr. against the total contract value of Rs. 9 Cr during the financial year ended 2002.In 2003, it completed the data acquisition work for the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons in Bihar; completed the Seismic Data Acquisition, Processing and Interpretation Contract for work in the Chambal Valley covering the states of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in 2004, again completed the Phase III of its contract entered into with Oil India Limited for Seismic Data Acquisition along thefoothills of the Himalayas in Mar05. During the financial year 2005-06, it completed the seismic data acquisition contract for Oil India Limited in their operational areas of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. In 2006-07, it completed the 2D seismic data acquisition for M/s. Hindustan Oil Exploration Company for its block in Assam. It acquired 2D seismic data acquisition for M/s. Geopetrol International Inc. in June 2007.During the year 2010-11, the Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in the Jebel Ali Free Zone Area (JAFZA) and a step-down subsidiary in Dubai Multi Commodity Centre (DMCC) in Dubai. The operations in KG Basin commenced in December 2015. An Indian subsidiary named Alphageo Marine Services Private Ltd was incorporated on October 25, 2017 for providing marine survey services and aerial geophysical services. In 2018 another Indian Subsidiary named Alphageo Offshore Services Private Ltd was incorporated on April 26, 2018 for undertaking commercial activities relating to providing geophysical services for offshore and transition zones, and general offshore related services for mining and hydrography.