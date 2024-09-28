|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|24 Aug 2024
|Copy of Newspaper Publication Voting results under Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 of 37th AGM of the company along with the Scrutinizers report on the resolutions passed at the 37th AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)
