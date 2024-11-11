iifl-logo-icon 1
Alphageo (India) Ltd Board Meeting

415.6
(0.02%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Alphageo (India) CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20242 Nov 2024
ALPHAGEO (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 This is to inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today viz. 11th November, 2024, inter alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Statement of Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of the Group for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 and Limited Review Report thereon issued by the Statutory Auditors; 2. Statement of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 and Limited Review Report thereon issued by the Statutory Auditors; Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
ALPHAGEO (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2.To fix the date time and venue for convening the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company and to approve the draft notice for the same Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors held today viz. 14th August 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting20 May 202411 May 2024
ALPHAGEO (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; 2 recommend dividend if any on equity shares of the company for financial year 2023-24 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 20th May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.05.2024)
Board Meeting23 Mar 202423 Mar 2024
Outcome of meeting of board of directors held on 23rd March 2024
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
ALPHAGEO (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (1) the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 (2) Other matters as per agenda of the meeting This is to inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today viz. 13th February, 2024, inter alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Statement of Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of the Group for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 and Limited Review Report thereon issued by the Statutory Auditors; 2. Statement of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 and Limited Review Report thereon issued by the Statutory Auditors; (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Alphageo (India): Related News

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Alphageo (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

