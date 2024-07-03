SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹284.8
Prev. Close₹264
Turnover(Lac.)₹35.91
Day's High₹287
Day's Low₹284.8
52 Week's High₹332
52 Week's Low₹197.2
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)298.74
P/E32.95
EPS8.65
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.48
10.48
10.48
0.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
62.75
53.68
44.71
26.59
Net Worth
73.23
64.16
55.19
26.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
23.9
18.01
15.62
14.88
yoy growth (%)
32.72
15.31
4.92
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-10.95
-8.48
-8.25
-7.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
12.28
9
1.51
4.79
Depreciation
-0.31
-0.29
-0.28
-0.19
Tax paid
-2.91
-2.29
-0.33
-1.32
Working capital
28.44
-0.8
3.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
32.72
15.31
4.92
Op profit growth
37.18
4,504.38
-95.43
EBIT growth
36.43
495.39
-68.49
Net profit growth
38.72
473.52
-66.34
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
39.86
29.05
24.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
39.86
29.05
24.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
4.31
3.25
1.8
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Samir Jasuja
Director / Vice President
Vasihali Jasuja
Director / Head - Operations
Pooja Verma
Independent Director
Satish Gordhan Mehta
Independent Director
Sachin Sandhir
Independent Director
Ajay Chacko
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by P.E. Analytics Ltd
Summary
P.E. Analytics Limited was incorporated on January 08, 2008 as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi in the name and style of P. E. Analytics Private Limited. Subsequently, the status of the Company got converted into Public Company pursuant to which the name of Company got changed to P. E. Analytics Limited vide Shareholders approval on February 02, 2022 and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 08, 2022 was issued to the Company by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.PropEquity is Indias largest Real Estate Data & Analytics company and listed on the NSE Stock Exchange as P.E. Analytics Limited. The Company is engaged in providing proprietary Real Estate Business Intelligence and Analytics platform on B2B business model to various users such as developers, construction industry, investors, banks, housing finance companies, equity research firms, real estate PE funds, REITs, financial institutions, Mortgage Insurers, HNIs, Lenders and Investors in real estate. The Company provides authenticate real estate data, analytics and market research reports available on various formats and pricing on annual subscription basis and adhoc reports as per requirement of users. The products are considered as a premier Business Intelligence product- a first of its kind in India in the Realty space. The Company provides comprehensive and extensive real estate data at the national and sub-national/ regional levels representing over 150,000 projects covering
The P.E. Analytics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹285 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of P.E. Analytics Ltd is ₹298.74 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of P.E. Analytics Ltd is 32.95 and 4.08 as of 02 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a P.E. Analytics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of P.E. Analytics Ltd is ₹197.2 and ₹332 as of 02 Jan ‘25
P.E. Analytics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 19.15%, 1 Year at 10.38%, 6 Month at 4.32%, 3 Month at 5.56% and 1 Month at -4.68%.
