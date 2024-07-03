iifl-logo-icon 1
P.E. Analytics Ltd Share Price

285
(7.95%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  • Open284.8
  • Day's High287
  • 52 Wk High332
  • Prev. Close264
  • Day's Low284.8
  • 52 Wk Low 197.2
  • Turnover (lac)35.91
  • P/E32.95
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS8.65
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)298.74
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

P.E. Analytics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

284.8

Prev. Close

264

Turnover(Lac.)

35.91

Day's High

287

Day's Low

284.8

52 Week's High

332

52 Week's Low

197.2

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

298.74

P/E

32.95

EPS

8.65

Divi. Yield

0

P.E. Analytics Ltd Corporate Action

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

4 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

P.E. Analytics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

P.E. Analytics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:59 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.12%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.12%

Non-Promoter- 10.56%

Institutions: 10.56%

Non-Institutions: 22.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

P.E. Analytics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.48

10.48

10.48

0.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

62.75

53.68

44.71

26.59

Net Worth

73.23

64.16

55.19

26.62

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

23.9

18.01

15.62

14.88

yoy growth (%)

32.72

15.31

4.92

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-10.95

-8.48

-8.25

-7.69

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

12.28

9

1.51

4.79

Depreciation

-0.31

-0.29

-0.28

-0.19

Tax paid

-2.91

-2.29

-0.33

-1.32

Working capital

28.44

-0.8

3.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

32.72

15.31

4.92

Op profit growth

37.18

4,504.38

-95.43

EBIT growth

36.43

495.39

-68.49

Net profit growth

38.72

473.52

-66.34

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

39.86

29.05

24.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

39.86

29.05

24.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

4.31

3.25

1.8

P.E. Analytics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT P.E. Analytics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Samir Jasuja

Director / Vice President

Vasihali Jasuja

Director / Head - Operations

Pooja Verma

Independent Director

Satish Gordhan Mehta

Independent Director

Sachin Sandhir

Independent Director

Ajay Chacko

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by P.E. Analytics Ltd

Summary

P.E. Analytics Limited was incorporated on January 08, 2008 as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi in the name and style of P. E. Analytics Private Limited. Subsequently, the status of the Company got converted into Public Company pursuant to which the name of Company got changed to P. E. Analytics Limited vide Shareholders approval on February 02, 2022 and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 08, 2022 was issued to the Company by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.PropEquity is Indias largest Real Estate Data & Analytics company and listed on the NSE Stock Exchange as P.E. Analytics Limited. The Company is engaged in providing proprietary Real Estate Business Intelligence and Analytics platform on B2B business model to various users such as developers, construction industry, investors, banks, housing finance companies, equity research firms, real estate PE funds, REITs, financial institutions, Mortgage Insurers, HNIs, Lenders and Investors in real estate. The Company provides authenticate real estate data, analytics and market research reports available on various formats and pricing on annual subscription basis and adhoc reports as per requirement of users. The products are considered as a premier Business Intelligence product- a first of its kind in India in the Realty space. The Company provides comprehensive and extensive real estate data at the national and sub-national/ regional levels representing over 150,000 projects covering
Company FAQs

What is the P.E. Analytics Ltd share price today?

The P.E. Analytics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹285 today.

What is the Market Cap of P.E. Analytics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of P.E. Analytics Ltd is ₹298.74 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of P.E. Analytics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of P.E. Analytics Ltd is 32.95 and 4.08 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of P.E. Analytics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a P.E. Analytics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of P.E. Analytics Ltd is ₹197.2 and ₹332 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of P.E. Analytics Ltd?

P.E. Analytics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 19.15%, 1 Year at 10.38%, 6 Month at 4.32%, 3 Month at 5.56% and 1 Month at -4.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of P.E. Analytics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of P.E. Analytics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.12 %
Institutions - 10.56 %
Public - 22.32 %

