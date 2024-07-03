Summary

P.E. Analytics Limited was incorporated on January 08, 2008 as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi in the name and style of P. E. Analytics Private Limited. Subsequently, the status of the Company got converted into Public Company pursuant to which the name of Company got changed to P. E. Analytics Limited vide Shareholders approval on February 02, 2022 and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 08, 2022 was issued to the Company by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.PropEquity is Indias largest Real Estate Data & Analytics company and listed on the NSE Stock Exchange as P.E. Analytics Limited. The Company is engaged in providing proprietary Real Estate Business Intelligence and Analytics platform on B2B business model to various users such as developers, construction industry, investors, banks, housing finance companies, equity research firms, real estate PE funds, REITs, financial institutions, Mortgage Insurers, HNIs, Lenders and Investors in real estate. The Company provides authenticate real estate data, analytics and market research reports available on various formats and pricing on annual subscription basis and adhoc reports as per requirement of users. The products are considered as a premier Business Intelligence product- a first of its kind in India in the Realty space. The Company provides comprehensive and extensive real estate data at the national and sub-national/ regional levels representing over 150,000 projects covering

