P.E. Analytics Ltd Balance Sheet

264
(-2.31%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.48

10.48

10.48

0.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

62.75

53.68

44.71

26.59

Net Worth

73.23

64.16

55.19

26.62

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

73.24

64.16

55.19

26.62

Fixed Assets

1.03

0.93

0.66

0.73

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.55

3.55

4.87

4.79

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.5

0.56

0.68

0.69

Networking Capital

-0.13

-0.11

-13.12

-0.67

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

3.82

3.64

4.07

3.43

Debtor Days

62.14

69.5

Other Current Assets

4.32

2.9

2.12

1

Sundry Creditors

-0.07

-0.04

-0.24

0

Creditor Days

3.66

0

Other Current Liabilities

-8.2

-6.61

-19.07

-5.1

Cash

68.3

59.24

62.12

21.08

Total Assets

73.25

64.17

55.21

26.62

