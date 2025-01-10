P.E. Analytics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.48
10.48
10.48
0.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
62.75
53.68
44.71
26.59
Net Worth
73.23
64.16
55.19
26.62
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
73.24
64.16
55.19
26.62
Fixed Assets
1.03
0.93
0.66
0.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.55
3.55
4.87
4.79
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.5
0.56
0.68
0.69
Networking Capital
-0.13
-0.11
-13.12
-0.67
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
3.82
3.64
4.07
3.43
Debtor Days
62.14
69.5
Other Current Assets
4.32
2.9
2.12
1
Sundry Creditors
-0.07
-0.04
-0.24
0
Creditor Days
3.66
0
Other Current Liabilities
-8.2
-6.61
-19.07
-5.1
Cash
68.3
59.24
62.12
21.08
Total Assets
73.25
64.17
55.21
26.62
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.