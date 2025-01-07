iifl-logo-icon 1
P.E. Analytics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

282
(-1.05%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:32 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

23.9

18.01

15.62

14.88

yoy growth (%)

32.72

15.31

4.92

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-10.95

-8.48

-8.25

-7.69

As % of sales

45.83

47.11

52.81

51.68

Other costs

-2.14

-1.65

-7.19

-3.44

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.98

9.17

46.08

23.17

Operating profit

10.8

7.87

0.17

3.74

OPM

45.18

43.71

1.09

25.14

Depreciation

-0.31

-0.29

-0.28

-0.19

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

1.79

1.42

1.62

1.24

Profit before tax

12.28

9

1.51

4.79

Taxes

-2.91

-2.29

-0.33

-1.32

Tax rate

-23.71

-25.44

-22.49

-27.51

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

9.37

6.71

1.17

3.47

Exceptional items

-0.05

0

0

0

Net profit

9.31

6.71

1.17

3.47

yoy growth (%)

38.72

473.52

-66.34

NPM

38.94

37.26

7.49

23.35

