Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
23.9
18.01
15.62
14.88
yoy growth (%)
32.72
15.31
4.92
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-10.95
-8.48
-8.25
-7.69
As % of sales
45.83
47.11
52.81
51.68
Other costs
-2.14
-1.65
-7.19
-3.44
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.98
9.17
46.08
23.17
Operating profit
10.8
7.87
0.17
3.74
OPM
45.18
43.71
1.09
25.14
Depreciation
-0.31
-0.29
-0.28
-0.19
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
1.79
1.42
1.62
1.24
Profit before tax
12.28
9
1.51
4.79
Taxes
-2.91
-2.29
-0.33
-1.32
Tax rate
-23.71
-25.44
-22.49
-27.51
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
9.37
6.71
1.17
3.47
Exceptional items
-0.05
0
0
0
Net profit
9.31
6.71
1.17
3.47
yoy growth (%)
38.72
473.52
-66.34
NPM
38.94
37.26
7.49
23.35
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.