P.E. Analytics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
12.28
9
1.51
4.79
Depreciation
-0.31
-0.29
-0.28
-0.19
Tax paid
-2.91
-2.29
-0.33
-1.32
Working capital
28.44
-0.8
3.05
Other operating items
Operating
37.49
5.61
3.93
Capital expenditure
0.28
-0.56
0.24
Free cash flow
37.77
5.05
4.17
Equity raised
72.43
45.44
48.81
Investing
0.08
3.24
-2.21
Financing
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
110.29
53.74
50.78
