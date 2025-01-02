iifl-logo-icon 1
P.E. Analytics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

285
(7.95%)
Jan 2, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR P.E. Analytics Ltd

P.E. Analytics FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

12.28

9

1.51

4.79

Depreciation

-0.31

-0.29

-0.28

-0.19

Tax paid

-2.91

-2.29

-0.33

-1.32

Working capital

28.44

-0.8

3.05

Other operating items

Operating

37.49

5.61

3.93

Capital expenditure

0.28

-0.56

0.24

Free cash flow

37.77

5.05

4.17

Equity raised

72.43

45.44

48.81

Investing

0.08

3.24

-2.21

Financing

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

110.29

53.74

50.78

