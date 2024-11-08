|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 P. E. Analytics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024) P. E. Analytics Limited has re-submitted to the Exchange regarding Financial Results for the period ended September 30th 2024 in Machine Readable format . (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on :02/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|21 Aug 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|Advance intimation of Board Meeting to be held on August 21st 2024 to consider other business matters P. E. Analytics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 21, 2024 regarding other items. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 May 2024
|2 May 2024
|To Receive, consider and adopt the Draft Audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) with Independent Auditors Report for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters. P. E. Analytics Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. P. E. Analytics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 10, 2024 regarding the declaration of Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|To consider other business matters P. E. Analytics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.