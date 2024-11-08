iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

P.E. Analytics Ltd Board Meeting

261.9
(-4.42%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

P.E. Analytics CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 P. E. Analytics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024) P. E. Analytics Limited has re-submitted to the Exchange regarding Financial Results for the period ended September 30th 2024 in Machine Readable format . (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on :02/01/2025)
Board Meeting21 Aug 202414 Aug 2024
Advance intimation of Board Meeting to be held on August 21st 2024 to consider other business matters P. E. Analytics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 21, 2024 regarding other items. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/08/2024)
Board Meeting10 May 20242 May 2024
To Receive, consider and adopt the Draft Audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) with Independent Auditors Report for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters. P. E. Analytics Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. P. E. Analytics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 10, 2024 regarding the declaration of Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
To consider other business matters P. E. Analytics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

P.E. Analytics: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR P.E. Analytics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.