P.E. Analytics Ltd Summary

P.E. Analytics Limited was incorporated on January 08, 2008 as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi in the name and style of P. E. Analytics Private Limited. Subsequently, the status of the Company got converted into Public Company pursuant to which the name of Company got changed to P. E. Analytics Limited vide Shareholders approval on February 02, 2022 and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 08, 2022 was issued to the Company by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.PropEquity is Indias largest Real Estate Data & Analytics company and listed on the NSE Stock Exchange as P.E. Analytics Limited. The Company is engaged in providing proprietary Real Estate Business Intelligence and Analytics platform on B2B business model to various users such as developers, construction industry, investors, banks, housing finance companies, equity research firms, real estate PE funds, REITs, financial institutions, Mortgage Insurers, HNIs, Lenders and Investors in real estate. The Company provides authenticate real estate data, analytics and market research reports available on various formats and pricing on annual subscription basis and adhoc reports as per requirement of users. The products are considered as a premier Business Intelligence product- a first of its kind in India in the Realty space. The Company provides comprehensive and extensive real estate data at the national and sub-national/ regional levels representing over 150,000 projects covering 58,000 developers. It adds approximately 300 projects every month. The client can have access to the most up-to-date, comprehensive property data in a handy printed format. The key USP of data is that on subscription, the clients gain access to 100 months of proprietary catalogue data in generation of historical trends and predictive analysis. The product of the Company backed by data and analytics empowers the user to make informed and intelligent decision based on real time data. The data and analytics enable clients to spot market trends, generate macro/micro analytics and maximize risk-adjusted returns. The Companys clients are Real Estate Private Equity Fraternity, Leading Developers, and BFSI, managing assets over USD 5 billion in India. Samir Jasuja CEO of P.E. Analytics is a pioneer in founding PropEquity in the year 2007 as the only advanced online search platform for real time data and analytics for the Indian Real Estate Industry. He seized the opportunity in real estate industry created by the need for accurate primary and secondary market data and provided customers this information through an online search platform. Subsequent to this, the Company generates analysis for all verticals under residential, commercial and retail sectors from a macro to a micro level. The Company generates analysis for all verticals under residential, commercial and retail sectors from a macro to a micro level. Several leading funds, investment banks, institutions and developers entrust their critical information requirements to PropEquity, as a result of which the company established break even in first year of launch and achieved profitability in second year of operations.The Company is identified one of the leading global institutional alternative asset management firms managing over USD 28 billion of assets under management had acquired a substantial stake in the company. At present, the Company strengthened its Pan India presence by broadening its product range, applying its information and analytical skills to new industry sectors, and extending geographic reach to include over 44 cities across India. Today, the Company is Indias Gold Standard for real estate intelligence and services providing data and analytical tools to more than 200 clients supporting them from Banking and finance to government and retail. The Companys principal business lines are characterised by their market-leading positions, high barriers to entry, PAN India footprint and potential for long-term growth, as well as attractive financial characteristics. Apart from these, the Company continues to grow successfully through a combination of expansion into new geographic and vertical markets, product innovation and investment, and leveraging its business intelligence and common platforms to deploy new and innovative products quickly for existing and new clients. In 2015-16, the Company launched the version 3 of the product- PE Plus. In 2018-19, it created first Asset Quality Measurement platform for the Indian Real Estate Market. In 2019-20, it launched the commercial leasing data product and further started commercial leasing data product.In 2020-21, the Company launched the residential registration data product with MMR and Pune. It also launched the retail valuation business vertical. The Company raised funds from public through IPO by issuing upto 27,72,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 31.60 Crore, consisting a Fresh Issue of 14,52,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs. 16.56 Crore and an Offer for Sale of 13,20,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs. 15.04 Crore in March, 2022. With over 950 million Sq. ft of ready supply precisely categorized by Grade, Institutional/Strata, leasing by Industry at building level, over 250 million sq. ft. of under construction supply and in depth analytics at micro market, region and city level, PropEquity commercial platform is changing the way commercial real estate is analysed in India. Commercial platform is built on not only over 100000+ lease and sale registration data but also has enhanced extensively by over 150 survey and data analysts spread over each city to track occupancy, vacancy, construction status for over 6000+ ready and 1000 under construction buildings making it the platform on commercial real estate in India. For maintaining customer needs as a central philosophy, the Company rely heavily on technology to provide service in a structured and standardized manner. The technology team possesses in-depth knowledge in developing advanced search analytics, software project designing & development and project management. The team has a cumulative experience in a variety of software technologies such as ASP, ASP.net, C, VB, ADO.Net, SQL Server, XML, JavaScript, Jquery, WPF, Silverlight, Data Warehousing and Design Tools such as Photoshop, Flash and PageMaker. The team is collectively responsible for continued development, innovation, enhancements and extension of the PropEquity Data and Analytics Portfolio.The client acquisition experts secure new clients. With their impressive track record of business acquisition & retention, revenue generation and growth they are especially skilled at building effective productive working relationships with clients, new market development, strategic sales and negotiation. They enhance Companys prospective process with thought leadership and demonstrate core competence to the beneficiaries. The key beneficiaries include real estate private equity funds, developers, REITs, the retail industry, banks & HNIs, and other industries related to construction and real estate who need real time primary research and data pertaining to the real estate industry. With an average of 14 sources of data collection, constant verification and stringent quality control for every data point listed on the website, the company ensure that their clients receive accurate and timely information. Hence, the Company assure in providing support to clients, offering a critical advantage in the face of changing and volatile realty markets.