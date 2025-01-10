TO THE MEMBERS OF P.E. ANALYTICS LIMITED

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of P.E. Analytics Limited ("the company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the statement of profit and loss, the cash flow statement for the year then ended, notes to the financial statements, a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the company as at March 31, 2024, its profit and loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs code of Ethics .We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Other Information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Responsibility of Management for the Audit of the standalone financial statements

The companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibility for the Audit of Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

- Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances.

- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

- Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our Conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However Future events or conditions may cause the company to cease to continue as a going concern.

- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss, and the cash flow statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the all pending litigations which would impact its financial position. Refer Note 31 of note to the standalone Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to accounts,

- no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding that the intermediary shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner by or on behalf of the company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of ultimate beneficiaries;

- no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entities including foreign entities ("Funding Parties") with the understanding that such company shall whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party (ultimate beneficiaries) or provide guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries; and

- Based on the audit procedures performed, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the above representations given by the management contain any material mis-statement.

v. No dividend declared or paid during the year by the group during the year.

vi. With respect to matter to be included in Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any of its directors is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act.

vii. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023.

Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Holding company and its subsidiary company incorporated in India have used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) capability and the same has operated throughout the period from 11th May, 2023 to 31st March, 2024 for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Furthermore, based on written representations and our audit procedures, we did not find any instances of tampering with the audit trail features.

Since the proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, regarding the preservation of the audit trail as per the statutory requirement for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Annexure A

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we state as under:

i. a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible assets.

b) All Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size and nature of its business.

c) The Company do not own any immovable property.

d) No revaluation of the Property, Plant and Equipment or Intangible assets has been done by the company during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for any Benami Property.

ii. a) The company is engaged in the service sector and the company does not have any physical inventory. b) Sub clauses (b) of Para (ii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

iii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has made investment of INR 80,000/- thousands in its subsidiary company (Propedge Valuations Private Limited) and same is in compliance with Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Other than that the company has not made any other investments, provided any guarantee or security, or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies/ firms/ Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year, therefore other points para 3(iii) of the order are not applicable.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans, investments, guarantees and securities.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from public within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under para 3(v) of the order is not applicable.

vi. As per sub section (1) of section 148 of Companies Act, 2013, the company is not required to maintain cost records.

vii. (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Income Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Goods and services tax and except there has been a slight delay in depositing in Professional Tax.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no amounts in respect of statutory dues which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except details below -

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount in Thousand) Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS Default- Prior years 10 Prior Years TDS- Traces

*TDS Defaults of ^ 10 Thousand relating to prior years which is rectifiable in nature.

viii. There are no transactions during the year that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 which were not recorded in the books of Account

ix. As per information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial institution or bank or Government or debenture holders.

x. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given by the management and audit procedures performed by us, monies raised by the Company by way of initial public offer were applied for the purpose for which they were raised. The amount of unutilized proceeds as at March 31, 2024 amounted to ^ 96,728 thousand. The un-utilized balances of net proceeds from Initial Public Offer(IPO) as at 31-03-2024 were temporarily invested in deposits with the scheduled Banks. Also, refer Note 46 of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for details.

xi. a) No fraud by the company or on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report filed under section 143(12) of the Companies Act.

c) No whistle blower compliant received during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

xiii. According to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, transactions with the related party are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv. The Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the order is not applicable.

xvi. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

xvii The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected sales of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, the auditor is of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx. There is no amount remaining unspent under Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013.

xxi. Paragraph 3(xxi) of the order is not applicable in case of standalone financial statement of the company

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of P.E. Analytics Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

1. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

3. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered of India.