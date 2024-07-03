iifl-logo-icon 1
Binani Industries Ltd Share Price

15.05
(0.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:18:10 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open15.15
  • Day's High15.16
  • 52 Wk High22.4
  • Prev. Close15
  • Day's Low15
  • 52 Wk Low 13.3
  • Turnover (lac)0.04
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-59.12
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)47.21
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Binani Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

15.15

Prev. Close

15

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

15.16

Day's Low

15

52 Week's High

22.4

52 Week's Low

13.3

Book Value

-59.12

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

47.21

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Binani Industries Ltd Corporate Action

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Binani Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

No Record Found

Binani Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:38 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.68%

Foreign: 4.68%

Indian: 47.92%

Non-Promoter- 1.76%

Institutions: 1.76%

Non-Institutions: 45.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Binani Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

31.38

31.38

31.38

31.38

Preference Capital

0

0

45.02

41.69

Reserves

-224.44

-218.43

-121.02

-68.35

Net Worth

-193.06

-187.05

-44.62

4.72

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0.91

36.97

158.96

260.6

yoy growth (%)

-97.51

-76.74

-38.99

459.27

Raw materials

0

-15.06

-10.81

-6.73

As % of sales

0

40.74

6.8

2.58

Employee costs

-2.54

-6.75

-9.09

-8.64

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

5.4

-4.79

14.29

16.88

Depreciation

-0.42

-0.84

-1.69

-2.2

Tax paid

-104.69

-0.25

-3.62

2.24

Working capital

229.5

-49.43

-1.56

-24.99

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-97.51

-76.74

-38.99

459.27

Op profit growth

-130.22

-6.58

-29.86

-67.27

EBIT growth

-81.92

-31.21

0

-66.03

Net profit growth

1,937.4

-147.28

-44.21

58.8

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0

1.5

1.26

1.84

1,642.6

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

1.5

1.26

1.84

1,642.6

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.28

0.86

185.3

300.47

94.44

View Annually Results

Binani Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Binani Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Rajesh Kumar Bagri

Non Executive Director

Manoj T Shroff

Independent Director

Sanjib Maity

Independent Director

Pradyut Meyur

Independent Director

Milin Ramani

Independent Director

Pankti Yogesh Patel Poojari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Santwana Todi

Managing Director & CFO

Archana Manoj Shroff

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Binani Industries Ltd

Summary

Binani Industries Ltd is a holding company, which operates through their subsidiaries. The companys subsidiaries include Binani Cement Ltd (BCL), Binani Zinc Ltd (BZL), Goa Glass Fibre Ltd (GGFL), BT Composites Ltd (BTCL) and Wada Industrial Estate Ltd (WIEL).Binani Industries Ltd was incorporated in the year 1962. The company was promoted by Binani Metals in technical and financial collaboration with Cominco, Canada with the name Cominco Binani Zinc. In May 1991, when Cominco disinvested their holding, the company was renamed as Binani Zinc. And in the year 1996, they got their present name, Binani Industries Ltd.In the beginning, the company manufactures zinc and its by-products, sulphuric acid and cadmium. And latter, they diversified into cement and glass fibre manufacture. They set up a state-of-the-art glass fibre plant at Colvale, Goa, with technical assistance from Bishop Technology, US which is the single largest glass fibre manufacturing plant in the country. The cement division of the company was hived off and transferred to their wholly owned subsidiary, Binani Cement Ltd with effect from November 1, 1997. As a part of restructuring and refocusing, the company transfered their glass fibre division to a wholly owned subsidiary Vishakha Enterprises (India) Ltd which was renamed as Goa Glass Fibre Ltd.The Zinc division of the company was hived off and transferred to Binani Zinc Ltd with effect form April 1, 2002. In July 2003, Munga Holdings Ltd was amalgamated with
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Binani Industries Ltd share price today?

The Binani Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹15.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Binani Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Binani Industries Ltd is ₹47.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Binani Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Binani Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Binani Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Binani Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Binani Industries Ltd is ₹13.3 and ₹22.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Binani Industries Ltd?

Binani Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.84%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -7.69%, 6 Month at -7.92%, 3 Month at -19.61% and 1 Month at -2.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Binani Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Binani Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.62 %
Institutions - 1.76 %
Public - 45.62 %

