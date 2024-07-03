SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹15.15
Prev. Close₹15
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹15.16
Day's Low₹15
52 Week's High₹22.4
52 Week's Low₹13.3
Book Value₹-59.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)47.21
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.38
31.38
31.38
31.38
Preference Capital
0
0
45.02
41.69
Reserves
-224.44
-218.43
-121.02
-68.35
Net Worth
-193.06
-187.05
-44.62
4.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.91
36.97
158.96
260.6
yoy growth (%)
-97.51
-76.74
-38.99
459.27
Raw materials
0
-15.06
-10.81
-6.73
As % of sales
0
40.74
6.8
2.58
Employee costs
-2.54
-6.75
-9.09
-8.64
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
5.4
-4.79
14.29
16.88
Depreciation
-0.42
-0.84
-1.69
-2.2
Tax paid
-104.69
-0.25
-3.62
2.24
Working capital
229.5
-49.43
-1.56
-24.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-97.51
-76.74
-38.99
459.27
Op profit growth
-130.22
-6.58
-29.86
-67.27
EBIT growth
-81.92
-31.21
0
-66.03
Net profit growth
1,937.4
-147.28
-44.21
58.8
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0
1.5
1.26
1.84
1,642.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
1.5
1.26
1.84
1,642.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.28
0.86
185.3
300.47
94.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Rajesh Kumar Bagri
Non Executive Director
Manoj T Shroff
Independent Director
Sanjib Maity
Independent Director
Pradyut Meyur
Independent Director
Milin Ramani
Independent Director
Pankti Yogesh Patel Poojari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Santwana Todi
Managing Director & CFO
Archana Manoj Shroff
Reports by Binani Industries Ltd
Summary
Binani Industries Ltd is a holding company, which operates through their subsidiaries. The companys subsidiaries include Binani Cement Ltd (BCL), Binani Zinc Ltd (BZL), Goa Glass Fibre Ltd (GGFL), BT Composites Ltd (BTCL) and Wada Industrial Estate Ltd (WIEL).Binani Industries Ltd was incorporated in the year 1962. The company was promoted by Binani Metals in technical and financial collaboration with Cominco, Canada with the name Cominco Binani Zinc. In May 1991, when Cominco disinvested their holding, the company was renamed as Binani Zinc. And in the year 1996, they got their present name, Binani Industries Ltd.In the beginning, the company manufactures zinc and its by-products, sulphuric acid and cadmium. And latter, they diversified into cement and glass fibre manufacture. They set up a state-of-the-art glass fibre plant at Colvale, Goa, with technical assistance from Bishop Technology, US which is the single largest glass fibre manufacturing plant in the country. The cement division of the company was hived off and transferred to their wholly owned subsidiary, Binani Cement Ltd with effect from November 1, 1997. As a part of restructuring and refocusing, the company transfered their glass fibre division to a wholly owned subsidiary Vishakha Enterprises (India) Ltd which was renamed as Goa Glass Fibre Ltd.The Zinc division of the company was hived off and transferred to Binani Zinc Ltd with effect form April 1, 2002. In July 2003, Munga Holdings Ltd was amalgamated with
The Binani Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹15.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Binani Industries Ltd is ₹47.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Binani Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Binani Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Binani Industries Ltd is ₹13.3 and ₹22.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Binani Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.84%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -7.69%, 6 Month at -7.92%, 3 Month at -19.61% and 1 Month at -2.41%.
