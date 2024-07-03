Summary

Binani Industries Ltd is a holding company, which operates through their subsidiaries. The companys subsidiaries include Binani Cement Ltd (BCL), Binani Zinc Ltd (BZL), Goa Glass Fibre Ltd (GGFL), BT Composites Ltd (BTCL) and Wada Industrial Estate Ltd (WIEL).Binani Industries Ltd was incorporated in the year 1962. The company was promoted by Binani Metals in technical and financial collaboration with Cominco, Canada with the name Cominco Binani Zinc. In May 1991, when Cominco disinvested their holding, the company was renamed as Binani Zinc. And in the year 1996, they got their present name, Binani Industries Ltd.In the beginning, the company manufactures zinc and its by-products, sulphuric acid and cadmium. And latter, they diversified into cement and glass fibre manufacture. They set up a state-of-the-art glass fibre plant at Colvale, Goa, with technical assistance from Bishop Technology, US which is the single largest glass fibre manufacturing plant in the country. The cement division of the company was hived off and transferred to their wholly owned subsidiary, Binani Cement Ltd with effect from November 1, 1997. As a part of restructuring and refocusing, the company transfered their glass fibre division to a wholly owned subsidiary Vishakha Enterprises (India) Ltd which was renamed as Goa Glass Fibre Ltd.The Zinc division of the company was hived off and transferred to Binani Zinc Ltd with effect form April 1, 2002. In July 2003, Munga Holdings Ltd was amalgamated with

