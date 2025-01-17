iifl-logo-icon 1
Binani Industries Ltd Key Ratios

13.19
(4.77%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:08 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-99.88

-10.77

-3.66

-47.87

Op profit growth

-530.72

-97.91

-50.44

10

EBIT growth

-87.92

-200.69

-74.87

87.53

Net profit growth

-123.59

-213.88

4,070.9

-105.66

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-798.81

0.2

8.87

17.25

EBIT margin

-447.3

-4.14

3.67

14.07

Net profit margin

15,940.83

-75.57

59.2

1.36

RoCE

-0.66

-2.8

1.66

4.92

RoNW

-24.71

213.05

-43.01

-0.44

RoA

5.93

-12.79

6.69

0.11

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

89.16

-399.91

347.15

7.21

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

93.09

-448.64

297.24

-26.72

Book value per share

-42.82

-146.1

53.22

-457.12

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.01

0.1

11.61

P/CEPS

-0.01

0.12

-3.13

P/B

-0.03

3.38

-0.16

EV/EBIDTA

25.17

10.18

17.69

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

23.41

150.63

-22.67

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

20,007.34

22.77

91.79

157.32

Inventory days

23,007.45

55.02

56.57

61.82

Creditor days

-3,605.19

-65.73

-141.88

-270.16

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.6

0.31

-0.37

-1.32

Net debt / equity

-2.4

-5.33

13.03

-4.49

Net debt / op. profit

-22

717.29

13.31

19.54

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-108.08

-28.89

-27.06

-32.7

Employee costs

-206.81

-28

-26.82

-23.49

Other costs

-583.91

-42.89

-37.23

-26.54

