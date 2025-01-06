Binani Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
5.4
-4.79
14.29
16.88
Depreciation
-0.42
-0.84
-1.69
-2.2
Tax paid
-104.69
-0.25
-3.62
2.24
Working capital
229.5
-49.43
-1.56
-24.99
Other operating items
Operating
129.79
-55.33
7.4
-8.06
Capital expenditure
-47.42
0.1
-6.03
49.88
Free cash flow
82.37
-55.22
1.37
41.81
Equity raised
2,381.93
4,431.66
4,400.44
4,399.12
Investing
-4,147.72
80.9
-32.32
65.57
Financing
743.56
2,366.53
2,326.67
2,456.3
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1.3
Net in cash
-939.85
6,823.87
6,696.17
6,964.12
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.