Binani Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

14.43
(-3.80%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Binani Industrie FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

5.4

-4.79

14.29

16.88

Depreciation

-0.42

-0.84

-1.69

-2.2

Tax paid

-104.69

-0.25

-3.62

2.24

Working capital

229.5

-49.43

-1.56

-24.99

Other operating items

Operating

129.79

-55.33

7.4

-8.06

Capital expenditure

-47.42

0.1

-6.03

49.88

Free cash flow

82.37

-55.22

1.37

41.81

Equity raised

2,381.93

4,431.66

4,400.44

4,399.12

Investing

-4,147.72

80.9

-32.32

65.57

Financing

743.56

2,366.53

2,326.67

2,456.3

Dividends paid

0

0

0

1.3

Net in cash

-939.85

6,823.87

6,696.17

6,964.12

