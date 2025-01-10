iifl-logo-icon 1
Binani Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

13.4
(-2.69%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

31.38

31.38

31.38

31.38

Preference Capital

0

0

45.02

41.69

Reserves

-224.44

-218.43

-121.02

-68.35

Net Worth

-193.06

-187.05

-44.62

4.72

Minority Interest

Debt

172.03

173.52

49.18

45.71

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-21.03

-13.53

4.56

50.43

Fixed Assets

0

0

3.57

3.33

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0.04

0.05

48.42

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-21.33

-13.86

-1.41

-3.91

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.01

0.01

0.54

1.37

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

15.42

19.21

36.2

34.25

Sundry Creditors

-9.99

-10.56

-11.89

-12.47

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-26.77

-22.52

-26.26

-27.06

Cash

0.31

0.3

2.36

2.59

Total Assets

-21.02

-13.52

4.56

50.43

