Binani Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.38
31.38
31.38
31.38
Preference Capital
0
0
45.02
41.69
Reserves
-224.44
-218.43
-121.02
-68.35
Net Worth
-193.06
-187.05
-44.62
4.72
Minority Interest
Debt
172.03
173.52
49.18
45.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-21.03
-13.53
4.56
50.43
Fixed Assets
0
0
3.57
3.33
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.04
0.05
48.42
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-21.33
-13.86
-1.41
-3.91
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.01
0.01
0.54
1.37
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
15.42
19.21
36.2
34.25
Sundry Creditors
-9.99
-10.56
-11.89
-12.47
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-26.77
-22.52
-26.26
-27.06
Cash
0.31
0.3
2.36
2.59
Total Assets
-21.02
-13.52
4.56
50.43
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.