Binani Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

14.59
(1.11%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:07:17 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Binani Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0.91

36.97

158.96

260.6

yoy growth (%)

-97.51

-76.74

-38.99

459.27

Raw materials

0

-15.06

-10.81

-6.73

As % of sales

0

40.74

6.8

2.58

Employee costs

-2.54

-6.75

-9.09

-8.64

As % of sales

277.4

18.27

5.72

3.31

Other costs

-10.67

25.55

-95.47

-183.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1,163.06

69.12

60.06

70.25

Operating profit

-12.3

40.7

43.57

62.13

OPM

-1,340.46

110.1

27.41

23.84

Depreciation

-0.42

-0.84

-1.69

-2.2

Interest expense

-2.89

-50.73

-52.48

-49.89

Other income

21.02

6.07

24.9

6.85

Profit before tax

5.4

-4.79

14.29

16.88

Taxes

-104.69

-0.25

-3.62

2.24

Tax rate

-1,936.4

5.32

-25.35

13.31

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-99.28

-5.04

10.67

19.13

Exceptional items

-3.54

0

0

0

Net profit

-102.82

-5.04

10.67

19.13

yoy growth (%)

1,937.4

-147.28

-44.21

58.8

NPM

-11,201.06

-13.65

6.71

7.34

