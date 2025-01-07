Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.91
36.97
158.96
260.6
yoy growth (%)
-97.51
-76.74
-38.99
459.27
Raw materials
0
-15.06
-10.81
-6.73
As % of sales
0
40.74
6.8
2.58
Employee costs
-2.54
-6.75
-9.09
-8.64
As % of sales
277.4
18.27
5.72
3.31
Other costs
-10.67
25.55
-95.47
-183.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1,163.06
69.12
60.06
70.25
Operating profit
-12.3
40.7
43.57
62.13
OPM
-1,340.46
110.1
27.41
23.84
Depreciation
-0.42
-0.84
-1.69
-2.2
Interest expense
-2.89
-50.73
-52.48
-49.89
Other income
21.02
6.07
24.9
6.85
Profit before tax
5.4
-4.79
14.29
16.88
Taxes
-104.69
-0.25
-3.62
2.24
Tax rate
-1,936.4
5.32
-25.35
13.31
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-99.28
-5.04
10.67
19.13
Exceptional items
-3.54
0
0
0
Net profit
-102.82
-5.04
10.67
19.13
yoy growth (%)
1,937.4
-147.28
-44.21
58.8
NPM
-11,201.06
-13.65
6.71
7.34
