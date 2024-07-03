Binani Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0
1.08
0.86
1.63
1,213.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
1.08
0.86
1.63
1,213.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.04
3.75
3.29
60.39
Total Income
0
1.12
4.61
4.92
1,274.12
Total Expenditure
5.37
3.44
3.25
119.91
1,321.91
PBIDT
-5.37
-2.32
1.36
-114.99
-47.79
Interest
0
2.72
2.52
4.35
157.39
PBDT
-5.37
-5.04
-1.16
-119.34
-205.18
Depreciation
0
0.14
0.24
0.73
117.9
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
109.11
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-5.37
-5.18
-1.4
-120.07
-432.19
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
-0.02
-0.06
-12.9
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-5.37
-5.18
-1.38
-120.01
-419.29
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-110.2
-137.98
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-5.37
-5.18
-1.38
-9.81
-281.31
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.71
-1.65
-0.43
-38.26
-133.67
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
31.38
31.38
31.38
31.38
31.38
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
-214.81
158.13
-7,054.6
-3.93
PBDTM(%)
0
-466.66
-134.88
-7,321.47
-16.9
PATM(%)
0
-479.62
-162.79
-7,366.25
-35.6
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.