iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Binani Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

14.19
(1.43%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0

1.08

0.86

1.63

1,213.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

1.08

0.86

1.63

1,213.73

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.04

3.75

3.29

60.39

Total Income

0

1.12

4.61

4.92

1,274.12

Total Expenditure

5.37

3.44

3.25

119.91

1,321.91

PBIDT

-5.37

-2.32

1.36

-114.99

-47.79

Interest

0

2.72

2.52

4.35

157.39

PBDT

-5.37

-5.04

-1.16

-119.34

-205.18

Depreciation

0

0.14

0.24

0.73

117.9

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

109.11

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-5.37

-5.18

-1.4

-120.07

-432.19

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

-0.02

-0.06

-12.9

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-5.37

-5.18

-1.38

-120.01

-419.29

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

-110.2

-137.98

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-5.37

-5.18

-1.38

-9.81

-281.31

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.71

-1.65

-0.43

-38.26

-133.67

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

31.38

31.38

31.38

31.38

31.38

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

-214.81

158.13

-7,054.6

-3.93

PBDTM(%)

0

-466.66

-134.88

-7,321.47

-16.9

PATM(%)

0

-479.62

-162.79

-7,366.25

-35.6

Binani Industrie: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Binani Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.