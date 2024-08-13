iifl-logo-icon 1
Binani Industries Ltd AGM

12.29
(-3.46%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Binani Industrie CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM20 Sep 202417 Aug 2024
Record Date Intimation for the purpose of 61st Annual General Meeting 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) along with Limited Review Report as submitted by the statutory auditor of the Company for the First Quarter Ended 30th June, 2024. 2. Annual Report and Directors Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023- 24; 3. The 61st Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, 20th September, 2024 through Video Conferencing and Other Audio-Visual Means. 4. The Register of Members and Share transfer books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, 13th September, 2024 to Friday, 20th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 61st Annual General Meeting of the Company; 5. Appointment of HD & Associates, Company Secretaries as a Scrutinizer to conduct remote e-voting of 41st Annual General Meeting; 6. Appointment of HD and Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for FY 2024-25; 7. Reconstitution of Audit Committee with effect from 13th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024) Proceedings on 61st Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/09/2024) Scrutinizer Report of 61st Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.09.2024)

