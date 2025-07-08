Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹1.45
Prev. Close₹1.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.36
Day's High₹1.5
Day's Low₹1.45
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹71.3
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.5
P/E1.84
EPS0.79
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
31.01
29.71
29.71
26.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
171.96
161.73
383.42
238.13
Net Worth
202.97
191.44
413.13
264.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
57.28
49.34
229.22
200.22
yoy growth (%)
16.07
-78.47
14.48
24.35
Raw materials
-0.37
-0.28
0
-0.02
As % of sales
0.66
0.58
0
0.01
Employee costs
-8.54
-8.45
-33.66
-30.7
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
13.95
13.88
82.59
65.89
Depreciation
-17.87
-12.61
-43.56
-36.67
Tax paid
-3.73
-4.76
-29.17
-22.91
Working capital
56.44
-139.21
99.95
38.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.07
-78.47
14.48
24.35
Op profit growth
24.45
-76.82
19.8
39.78
EBIT growth
11.7
-77.86
27.81
29.77
Net profit growth
12.17
-82.93
24.21
28.69
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
99.24
57.53
49.35
251.37
225.66
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
99.24
57.53
49.35
251.37
225.66
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
6.76
0.86
Other Income
13.44
0.55
0.33
0
0
Whole-time Director
Madhukar Vishnu Talwalkar
Whole-time Director
VINAYAK RATNAKAR GAWANDE
Whole-time Director
Anant Ratnakar Gawande
Independent Director
Abhijeet Rajaram Patil
Managing Director
Arvind Pradhan Bhanushali
Additional Executive Director.
Kurjibhai Premjibhai Rupareliya
Additional Director
Shilpa Singh
801-813 Mahalaxmi Chambers,
22 Bhulabhai Desai Road,
Maharashtra - 400026
Tel: 91-22-66126300
Website: http://www.talwalkars.net
Email: ig@talwalkars.net
C-13 Pannalal Silk,
Mills Cmpd LBS Marg, Bhandup West,
Mumbai - 400 078
Tel: 91-022-25963838
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in/mumbai@linkintime.co.in
