Talwalkars Better value Fitness Ltd Share Price

1.45
(-3.33%)
Mar 22, 2021|03:18:51 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.45
  • Day's High1.5
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close1.5
  • Day's Low1.45
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.36
  • P/E1.84
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value71.3
  • EPS0.79
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.5
  • Div. Yield0
Talwalkars Better value Fitness Ltd Corporate Action

Talwalkars Better value Fitness Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Talwalkars Better value Fitness Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:21 AM
Mar-2022Dec-2021Sep-2021Jun-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 32.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 32.89%

Non-Promoter- 0.29%

Institutions: 0.28%

Non-Institutions: 66.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Talwalkars Better value Fitness Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

31.01

29.71

29.71

26.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

171.96

161.73

383.42

238.13

Net Worth

202.97

191.44

413.13

264.31

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

57.28

49.34

229.22

200.22

yoy growth (%)

16.07

-78.47

14.48

24.35

Raw materials

-0.37

-0.28

0

-0.02

As % of sales

0.66

0.58

0

0.01

Employee costs

-8.54

-8.45

-33.66

-30.7

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

13.95

13.88

82.59

65.89

Depreciation

-17.87

-12.61

-43.56

-36.67

Tax paid

-3.73

-4.76

-29.17

-22.91

Working capital

56.44

-139.21

99.95

38.1

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.07

-78.47

14.48

24.35

Op profit growth

24.45

-76.82

19.8

39.78

EBIT growth

11.7

-77.86

27.81

29.77

Net profit growth

12.17

-82.93

24.21

28.69

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

99.24

57.53

49.35

251.37

225.66

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

99.24

57.53

49.35

251.37

225.66

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

6.76

0.86

Other Income

13.44

0.55

0.33

0

0

Talwalkars Better value Fitness Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

91.24

096,329.5467.830507.7251.18

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd

IGIL

390.35

37.2216,856.39139.140.63234.250.61

Embassy Developments Ltd

EMBDL

114.97

55.7515,686.77-47.290588.5786.16

Rites Ltd

RITES

280.55

35.4713,485.74134.413.14586.6152.71

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd

RTNINDIA

64.03

82.138,854.82-352.9204.97.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Talwalkars Better value Fitness Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Madhukar Vishnu Talwalkar

Whole-time Director

VINAYAK RATNAKAR GAWANDE

Whole-time Director

Anant Ratnakar Gawande

Independent Director

Abhijeet Rajaram Patil

Managing Director

Arvind Pradhan Bhanushali

Additional Executive Director.

Kurjibhai Premjibhai Rupareliya

Additional Director

Shilpa Singh

Registered Office

801-813 Mahalaxmi Chambers,

22 Bhulabhai Desai Road,

Maharashtra - 400026

Tel: 91-22-66126300

Website: http://www.talwalkars.net

Email: ig@talwalkars.net

Registrar Office

C-13 Pannalal Silk,

Mills Cmpd LBS Marg, Bhandup West,

Mumbai - 400 078

Tel: 91-022-25963838

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in/mumbai@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Talwalkars Lifestyles Limited was incorporated on 23rd April, 2016 as a Public Limited Company . The Company is engaged in the business of health club by providing all kind of services in fitness inclu...
Company FAQs

What is the Talwalkars Better value Fitness Ltd share price today?

The Talwalkars Better value Fitness Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Talwalkars Better value Fitness Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Talwalkars Better value Fitness Ltd is ₹4.50 Cr. as of 22 Mar ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of Talwalkars Better value Fitness Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Talwalkars Better value Fitness Ltd is 1.84 and 0.02 as of 22 Mar ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Talwalkars Better value Fitness Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Talwalkars Better value Fitness Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Talwalkars Better value Fitness Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 22 Mar ‘21

What is the CAGR of Talwalkars Better value Fitness Ltd?

Talwalkars Better value Fitness Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -61.12%, 3 Years at -80.90%, 1 Year at 38.10%, 6 Month at -53.97%, 3 Month at -29.27% and 1 Month at -12.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Talwalkars Better value Fitness Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Talwalkars Better value Fitness Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

