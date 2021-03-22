Talwalkars Better value Fitness Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
31.01
29.71
29.71
26.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
171.96
161.73
383.42
238.13
Net Worth
202.97
191.44
413.13
264.31
Minority Interest
Debt
164.05
114.02
323.68
254.9
Deferred Tax Liability Net
39.01
38.12
26.83
24.48
Total Liabilities
406.03
343.58
763.64
543.69
Fixed Assets
282.56
266.14
494.13
455.28
Intangible Assets
Investments
33.81
21.3
11.48
7.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.63
1.23
0
0
Networking Capital
34.07
47.8
138.02
36.85
Inventories
0.31
0.29
0.04
0.04
Inventory Days
1.97
2.14
0.06
0.07
Sundry Debtors
7.04
15.42
28.37
29.41
Debtor Days
44.85
114.05
45.17
53.61
Other Current Assets
41.87
59.49
149.15
49.76
Sundry Creditors
-4.3
0
-9.92
-13.94
Creditor Days
27.39
0
15.79
25.41
Other Current Liabilities
-10.85
-27.4
-29.62
-28.42
Cash
53.95
7.11
120.03
44.31
Total Assets
406.02
343.58
763.66
543.69
