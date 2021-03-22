Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
57.28
49.34
229.22
200.22
yoy growth (%)
16.07
-78.47
14.48
24.35
Raw materials
-0.37
-0.28
0
-0.02
As % of sales
0.66
0.58
0
0.01
Employee costs
-8.54
-8.45
-33.66
-30.7
As % of sales
14.91
17.12
14.68
15.33
Other costs
-9.41
-9.31
-60.53
-56.78
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.43
18.87
26.4
28.36
Operating profit
38.94
31.29
135.02
112.7
OPM
67.99
63.41
58.9
56.29
Depreciation
-17.87
-12.61
-43.56
-36.67
Interest expense
-10.32
-7.84
-15.58
-10.91
Other income
3.19
3.05
6.72
0.78
Profit before tax
13.95
13.88
82.59
65.89
Taxes
-3.73
-4.76
-29.17
-22.91
Tax rate
-26.73
-34.35
-35.32
-34.77
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
10.22
9.11
53.42
42.98
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.02
0
Net profit
10.22
9.11
53.39
42.98
yoy growth (%)
12.17
-82.93
24.21
28.69
NPM
17.84
18.46
23.29
21.46
