Talwalkars Better value Fitness Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
13.95
13.88
82.59
65.89
Depreciation
-17.87
-12.61
-43.56
-36.67
Tax paid
-3.73
-4.76
-29.17
-22.91
Working capital
56.44
-139.21
99.95
38.1
Other operating items
Operating
48.78
-142.71
109.8
44.4
Capital expenditure
42.39
-309.36
79.97
59.14
Free cash flow
91.17
-452.07
189.77
103.54
Equity raised
324.76
536.03
576.66
403.94
Investing
12.51
9.82
4.23
-3.72
Financing
50.03
-209.66
68.78
131.84
Dividends paid
0
0
4.98
3.93
Net in cash
478.48
-115.87
844.43
639.54
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.