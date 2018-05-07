TO THE MEMBERS OF TALWALKARS BETTER VALUE FITNESS LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2018, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the statement of Changes in Equity, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "Ind AS financial statements").

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 4 of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone Ind AS financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Ind AS, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2018, its financial performance including Other Comprehensive Income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we enclose in the

"Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the said order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit with the exception of the following:

i) Pursuant to the scheme of arrangement for Demerger, with effect from the Appointed Date of April 01, 2016, the Gymnasium business of the Company stands transferred to the newly formed Company namely "Talwalkars Lifestyles Limited" (Resulting Company). The scheme of arrangement has been given effect in the financial statements by transferring the carrying amount of assets and liabilities as identified by the management pertaining to the Gymnasium business with effect from the Appointed Date. Also, the Income and Expenses of the Demerged Company ("the Company") have been determined based on management evaluation of relevant business activities to be continued in the Demerged Company. Hence, we have relied on the managements evaluation for segregation of accounts.

ii) We have not received independent confirmation for certain Financial Assets and Liabilities. In the absence of those confirmation/ reconciliation, the balance appearing in the books of accounts have been adopted as the basis for preparation of annual accounts.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 4 of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015. However, the accounting impact of Companys policy on impairment of assets needs to be reviewed at regular intervals.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2018 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2018 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f ) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For M. K. Dandeker & Co.,

(ICAI Regn. No. 000679S)

S. Poosaidurai

Partner Chartered Accountants Membership No. 223754

Date: May 07, 2018 Place: Mumbai

ANNEXURE - A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in our Report of even date)

1. a. The Company is maintaining records showing most of the particulars of assets except in case of certain assets, quantitative details and situation of fixed assets needs to be updated.

b. The Fixed Assets have been physically verified by the Management at regular Intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

2. Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

3. The Company has granted interest free unsecured loans to its Subsidiary Companies covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

a. The terms and conditions of the grant of such loans are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

b. The terms of arrangements do not stipulate any repayment schedule and the loans are repayable on demand. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (iii) (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

4. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security given by the Company.

5. The Company has not accepted deposits and the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules framed there under are not applicable to the Company.

6. The maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act is not applicable to the Company.

7. a. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including income-tax, service tax, duty of customs, goods and service tax, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities.

b. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has no statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of disputes.

8. The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to a financial institution, bank, Government or dues to debenture holders.

9. The moneys raised by way of debt instruments and term loans were generally applied for the purposes for which those are raised.

10. Based on the information and explanation given to us, no material fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

11. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the managerial remuneration has been paid or provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Companies Act 2013.

12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence paragraph 3 (xii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2016 is not applicable.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made preferential allotment of equity shares during the year under review and the requirement of Section 42 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the amount raised have been used generally for the purpose for which the funds were raised.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

16. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

For M. K. Dandeker & Co.,

(ICAI Regn. No.000679S)

S. Poosaidurai

Partner Chartered Accountants Membership No.223754

Date: May 07, 2018 Place: Mumbai

ANNEXURE - B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in our Report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2018 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Modified opinion on operating effectiveness of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting and adequacy of such controls:

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the following material weakness has been identified both in the operating effectiveness and the Companys internal financial controls over the financial reporting as at March 31, 2018;

The Companys operating effectiveness and internal control system for Revenue from Operations with regard to Fees and Subscription is not commensurate with the size of the Company and the same needs to be strengthened by the Management.

A ‘material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial control over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the companys annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

In our opinion, the company has maintained adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting as of March 31, 2018, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and except for the effects/ possible effects of the material weaknesses described above on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, the companys internal financial controls over the financial reporting were operating effectively as of March 31, 2018.

We have considered the material weaknesses identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company, and these material weaknesses does not affect our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements of the Company.

For M. K. Dandeker & Co.,

(ICAI Regn. No.000679S)

S. Poosaidurai

Partner Chartered Accountants Membership No.223754

Date: May 07, 2018 Place: Mumbai